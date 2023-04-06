Israel strikes Lebanon and Gaza Strip after rocket attack

Israel launched strikes in confederate Lebanon early connected Friday greeting while continuing to deed targets successful nan Gaza Strip, the Israeli military said.

The strikes came aft militants from Lebanon fired astir 3 twelve rockets astatine Israel connected Thursday.

Additionally, rockets were fired from Gaza toward confederate Israel early Friday morning, pursuing nan Israeli attacks there.

Clashes person been escalating this week, after Israeli constabulary raids astatine nan Al-Aqsa mosque compound successful Jerusalem.

With nan Islamic holy period of Ramadan and the week-long Jewish vacation of Passover coinciding again this year, nan cross-border attacks have travel astatine a delicate time.

The mosque compound, which is nan third-holiest tract successful Islam, is built on the astir ineffable tract successful Judaism, nan Temple Mount.

Two years ago, claims complete an Israeli constabulary cognition at Al-Aqsa led to 11 days of unfastened conflict betwixt Israel and Palestinian militants successful Gaza.

Israel says it was targeting Hamas installations successful Lebanon

The Israeli military connected Friday said nan strikes targeted installations belonging to nan militant group Hamas successful nan southbound of Lebanon. Local media reported blasts successful nan Lebanese larboard metropolis of Tyre.

The US, EU, Japan and respective different nations person classified Hamas arsenic a violent organization.

Following a gathering pinch his Security Cabinet precocious connected Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "Israel's response, coming and beyond, will extract a dense value from our enemies."

Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati said his state "categorically rejects immoderate subject escalation."

In consequence to nan strikes, Hamas said they "strongly" condemned "aggression against Lebanon successful nan vicinity of Tyre astatine dawn today."

Fire and fume are seen aft an Israeli airstrike successful GazaImage: Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua/picture confederation

Neither Lebanon nor Israel wants war, says UN

Meanwhile, nan United Nations Interim Force successful Lebanon urged calm connected Friday. The UN peacekeepers — deployed successful confederate Lebanon to supply a buffer betwixt nan 2 countries — called connected "all parties to cease each actions" connected some sides of nan border.

The latest flare of rocket occurrence betwixt Lebanese territory and Israel is 1 of nan largest escalations of unit on nan separator since Israeli forces and paramilitary forces allied pinch nan Lebanon-based organization, Hezbollah, fought a 34-day warfare successful 2006.

