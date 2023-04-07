Israeli medics say 2 are killed in an attack in the West Bank

Fire and fume emergence pursuing an Israeli airstrike successful cardinal Gaza Strip, Friday, April 7, 2023. Fatima Shbair/AP hide caption toggle caption Fatima Shbair/AP Fire and fume emergence pursuing an Israeli airstrike successful cardinal Gaza Strip, Friday, April 7, 2023. Fatima Shbair/AP

JERUSALEM — Israel conducted uncommon airstrikes successful Lebanon connected Friday, a crisp escalation that sparked fears of a broader conflict aft militants fired dozens of rockets from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Israel besides continued bombarding nan Gaza Strip.

Just hours later, during a little lull successful hostilities connected Israel's bluish and confederate borders, an alleged Palestinian shooting onslaught adjacent an Israeli colony successful nan occupied West Bank killed 2 women successful their 20s and critically wounded different 45-year-old, Israeli medics said. The attack, coming aft weeks of unusually heightened unrest successful nan West Bank, suggested that nan caller unit complete Jerusalem's astir delicate tract could beryllium spreading to nan occupied territory.

The early greeting Israeli strikes connected confederate Lebanon — what analysts described arsenic nan astir superior separator unit since Israel's 2006 warfare pinch Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group — meantime threatened to push nan confrontation into a vulnerable caller shape pursuing heightened tensions astatine 1 of Jerusalem's holiest sites.

Although nan Israeli subject was speedy to stress that its warplanes struck sites belonging to only Palestinian militant groups, nan barrage risks drafting successful Israel's bitter foe Hezbollah, which holds sway complete overmuch of confederate Lebanon and has successful nan past portrayed itself arsenic a defender of nan Palestinians and nan contested metropolis of Jerusalem.

Just arsenic calm appeared to return to Israel's borders, prompting nan subject to let residents of nan southbound to time off explosive shelters, a Palestinian driving successful nan Jordan Valley allegedly opened occurrence connected a car of 3 women, sidesplitting 2 of them. Medics said they dragged nan unconscious women retired of their destroyed car and declared 2 dormant astatine nan scene, wherever a Palestinian car besides appeared to beryllium smashed connected nan broadside of nan highway. The Israeli subject said it was searching for nan attacker, who had fled nan area. No Palestinian group instantly claimed responsibliity for nan shooting.

On Israel's borders pinch Lebanon and Gaza connected Friday, nan Israeli subject said it was boosting infantry and artillery forces successful a protect move "to hole for each imaginable scenarios."

A Palestinian official, speaking connected information of anonymity because he was not authorized to little nan media, said that Egyptian information officials person been moving pinch Hamas and Israel to de-escalate nan situation.

Earlier Friday, Israeli missiles struck an unfastened section successful nan confederate Lebanese municipality of Qalili, adjacent nan Palestinian exile campy of Rashidiyeh, according to an Associated Press photographer and residents, sidesplitting respective sheep and inflicting insignificant injuries connected residents, including Syrian refugees. Other strikes deed a mini span and powerfulness transformer successful nan adjacent municipality of Maaliya and damaged an irrigation strategy providing h2o to orchards successful nan area.

Qalili resident Bilal Suleiman said his family woke to "violent bombing" that shattered their windows. "I instantly gathered my woman and children and sewage them retired of nan location successful lawsuit location was different strike," he said.

The Lebanese subject said it recovered different rocket launcher Friday aft dismantling respective nan time before.

The Israeli airstrikes came successful consequence to an unusually ample barrage of rockets from Lebanon aft Israeli constabulary raids astatine nan Al-Aqsa mosque successful Jerusalem spiraled into unrest and sparked outrage successful nan Arab world. The beatified site, a tinderbox for Israeli-Palestinian tensions, sits connected a hilltop ineffable to some Muslims and Jews. In 2021, an escalation besides triggered by clashes astatine nan Al-Aqsa compound spilled complete into an 11-day warfare betwixt Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers.

On Friday, unit again collapsed retired astatine nan Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. Chaos erupted astatine 1 of nan entrances to nan esplanade earlier dawn prayers connected Friday arsenic Israeli constabulary wielding batons descended connected crowds of Palestinian worshippers, who chanted slogans praising Hamas arsenic they tried to compression into nan site. An hr later, according to videos, group leaving nan prayers staged a immense protestation connected nan limestone courtyard, pinch Palestinians raising their fists and shouting successful support of Hamas rocket fire, and Israeli constabulary forced their measurement into nan compound.

Police did not remark connected nan earlier beatings, but said information forces entered nan beatified compound aft prayers successful consequence to "masked suspects" who threw rocks toward officers astatine 1 of nan gates.

Military analysts and officials said they did not expect heavier fighting fixed nan constricted quality of Israeli strikes, but scenes of Israeli constabulary beating Palestinians could further inflame tensions during nan Muslim beatified period of Ramadan, a clip of heightened belief fervor.

The Israeli subject said it was clear that some sides wanted to debar a full-blown conflict. "Quiet will beryllium answered pinch quiet," Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, a spokesperson for nan Israeli subject told reporters Friday. But, he added, "All our eyes are now connected Jerusalem."

The Israeli subject said connected Friday that Palestinian militants successful Gaza had truthful acold fired 44 rockets from Gaza, only 23 of which crossed into Israeli territory. The others either grounded to launch, fell into nan Mediterranean Sea, aliases were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome aerial defense system, nan subject said. Most missiles that managed to transverse nan separator struck unfastened areas successful Israel's south, but 1 landed successful nan municipality of Sderot, sending shrapnel slicing into a house. There were nary reports of Israeli casualties.

The Israeli subject said it pounded Gaza pinch much airstrikes connected Friday, hitting 10 targets that it described arsenic underground tunnels, on pinch weapons accumulation and improvement sites belonging mostly to nan Hamas militant group. There were nary contiguous reports of casualties successful Gaza, but nan Palestinian Health Ministry said that 1 of nan strikes caused immoderate harm to a children's infirmary successful Gaza City.

"This is not nan first clip that wellness accommodation person been targeted, and it is unacceptable," nan ministry said of nan harm to Al Dorra Pediatric Hospital, which it said caused panic and confusion.

Hecht added that nan subject was looking into nan reports of harm to nan hospital. Residents successful Gaza surveyed demolition astatine nan tract of a adjacent Israeli onslaught successful Gaza City, wherever an airstrike bore monolithic holes into nan dirt, charred cars and blew retired windows.

The existent information of unit began Wednesday aft Israeli constabulary doubly raided nan Al-Aqsa Mosque. That led Thursday to rocket occurrence from Gaza and, successful a important escalation, nan barrage from Lebanon.

Tensions person simmered on nan Lebanese separator successful caller weeks arsenic Israel appears to person ratcheted up its protector warfare against Iranian-linked targets successful Syria, different adjacent state of Iran, Israel's archenemy successful nan region.

Suspected Israeli airstrikes successful Syria successful caller weeks person killed 2 Iranian subject advisers and temporarily put nan country's 2 largest airports retired of service. Hecht, nan subject spokesman, said Thursday's rocket occurrence was not believed to beryllium connected to events successful Syria.

"It's Hamas-dominant," Hecht said, referring to nan targets of nan Israeli airstrikes some successful Lebanon and Gaza.

The onslaught nan West Bank came conscionable arsenic tens of thousands of Palestinians were pouring into Al-Aqsa for midday Friday prayers.

Violence has surged to caller heights successful nan West Bank successful caller months, pinch Palestinian wellness officials reporting nan commencement of 2023 to beryllium nan astir deadly for Palestinians successful 2 decades.

Nearly 90 Palestinians person been killed by Israeli occurrence successful nan West Bank since nan commencement of nan year, according to an Associated Press tally. During that time, 16 group person been killed successful Palestinian attacks connected Israelis — each but 1 of them civilians. Israel says astir of those Palestinians killed person been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting constabulary incursions and group not progressive successful nan confrontations person besides been killed.