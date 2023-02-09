Israeli police fatally shoot man at Jerusalem's holy site

41 minutes ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Israeli police fatally shoot man at Jerusalem's holy site

Israeli constabulary opportunity officers changeable and killed a man who allegedly tried to prehend an officer’s weapons astatine a flashpoint Jerusalem site

JERUSALEM -- Israeli constabulary changeable and killed a man who allegedly tried to bargain an officer’s weapons astatine a flashpoint Jerusalem tract precocious Friday, constabulary said.

The constabulary said nan slain man was 26 years aged and from an Arab colony successful confederate Israel.

Authorities said nan incident successful Jerusalem's Old City happened erstwhile officers stopped nan man for questioning extracurricular Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, which is nan 3rd holiest shrine successful Islam.

Footage shared wide connected societal media showed Israeli constabulary deploying heavy successful nan alleys and gates starring to nan compound aft nan shooting. Scuffles collapsed retired betwixt constabulary and Palestinian vendors and worshipers who walk nan nighttime praying astatine nan mosque during nan beatified period of Ramadan.

More than 200,000 Palestinians had gathered earlier for Friday's noon prayers astatine nan compound and nan ceremonial ended without nan accustomed frictions pinch Israeli police.

The hilltop compound is revered besides by Jews arsenic nan Temple Mount, and incidents successful erstwhile years person spilled into clashes successful nan West Bank and fighting betwixt Israel and Gaza Strip's Hamas rulers.

Since past spring, unit betwixt Israel and nan Palestinians has been high. Eighty-six Palestinians person been killed by Israeli aliases settler gunfire this year, according to an Associated Press tally. Palestinian attacks person killed 15 Israelis successful nan aforesaid period.

Israel says astir of those killed person been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting constabulary incursions and group not progressive successful nan confrontations person besides been killed.

Israel captured nan West Bank, eastbound Jerusalem and nan Gaza Strip successful nan 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians activity those territories for their early independent state.

More
Source Abcnews

Related Article

China’s media realities clash over truth about war in Ukraine

China’s media realities clash over truth about war in Ukraine

27 minutes ago
Experts decry ‘black holes’ in probe of missing Mexican students

Experts decry ‘black holes’ in probe of missing Mexican students

53 minutes ago
AEMET issues yellow and orange weather warnings the Valencian Community this weekend

AEMET issues yellow and orange weather warnings the Valencian Community this weekend

1 hour ago
Video: Edificio de empresa encargada de seguridad en INM luce abandonado

Video: Edificio de empresa encargada de seguridad en INM luce abandonado

1 hour ago
'Devastating' Arkansas tornado sparks emergency

'Devastating' Arkansas tornado sparks emergency

1 hour ago
Biden administration appeals US ruling on health coverage mandate

Biden administration appeals US ruling on health coverage mandate

1 hour ago

Popular Article

Michelle Darragh's killer Benjamin Coman avoids life in jail amid claims of 'psychotic depression'

Michelle Darragh's killer Benjamin Coman avoids life in jail amid claims of 'psychotic depression'

20 hours ago
‘Grateful to be alive’: Patron describes shooting horror ordeal at Italian restaurant in Durban

‘Grateful to be alive’: Patron describes shooting horror ordeal at Italian restaurant in Durban

17 hours ago
South Africa’s Oscar Pistorius denied parole a decade after killing girlfriend

South Africa’s Oscar Pistorius denied parole a decade after killing girlfriend

11 hours ago
Rafael Alun Tersangka KPK, Ini Tanggapan Stafsus Sri Mulyani

Rafael Alun Tersangka KPK, Ini Tanggapan Stafsus Sri Mulyani

17 hours ago
News24.com | It took 'guts and courage' for Reeva's mother to attend Pistorius' parole hearing - lawyer

News24.com | It took 'guts and courage' for Reeva's mother to attend Pistorius' parole hearing - lawyer

12 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.