Israeli police fatally shoot man at Jerusalem's holy site

JERUSALEM -- Israeli constabulary changeable and killed a man who allegedly tried to bargain an officer’s weapons astatine a flashpoint Jerusalem tract precocious Friday, constabulary said.

The constabulary said nan slain man was 26 years aged and from an Arab colony successful confederate Israel.

Authorities said nan incident successful Jerusalem's Old City happened erstwhile officers stopped nan man for questioning extracurricular Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, which is nan 3rd holiest shrine successful Islam.

Footage shared wide connected societal media showed Israeli constabulary deploying heavy successful nan alleys and gates starring to nan compound aft nan shooting. Scuffles collapsed retired betwixt constabulary and Palestinian vendors and worshipers who walk nan nighttime praying astatine nan mosque during nan beatified period of Ramadan.

More than 200,000 Palestinians had gathered earlier for Friday's noon prayers astatine nan compound and nan ceremonial ended without nan accustomed frictions pinch Israeli police.

The hilltop compound is revered besides by Jews arsenic nan Temple Mount, and incidents successful erstwhile years person spilled into clashes successful nan West Bank and fighting betwixt Israel and Gaza Strip's Hamas rulers.

Since past spring, unit betwixt Israel and nan Palestinians has been high. Eighty-six Palestinians person been killed by Israeli aliases settler gunfire this year, according to an Associated Press tally. Palestinian attacks person killed 15 Israelis successful nan aforesaid period.

Israel says astir of those killed person been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting constabulary incursions and group not progressive successful nan confrontations person besides been killed.

Israel captured nan West Bank, eastbound Jerusalem and nan Gaza Strip successful nan 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians activity those territories for their early independent state.