Israeli police storm iconic mosque (VIDEOS)

Officers forced their measurement into nan Al-Aqsa beatified tract successful Jerusalem, arresting hundreds of Palestinians

Violent scenes collapsed retired connected nan Temple Mount successful Jerusalem connected Wednesday greeting arsenic Israeli information forces entered nan Al-Aqsa Mosque. They detained hundreds of Palestinian youths who had barricaded themselves wrong 1 of Islam’s holiest sites, pinch reports of beatings and constabulary brutality.

Israeli constabulary claimed connected societal media that much than 350 “vandals” and “law-breaking and masked youths” had launched fireworks and pelted stones and different objects astatine officers.

“After galore and prolonged attempts to get them retired by talking to nary avail, constabulary forces were forced to participate nan compound successful bid to get them out,” Israeli authorities said connected Twitter.

Israeli business forces are surrounding nan Palestinian worshippers from each directions successful nan Al-Qibli dream hallway astatine Al-Aqsa Mosque, firing stun grenades astatine them intensively. pic.twitter.com/Bv8cgmF8vN — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) April 4, 2023 — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) April 4, 2023

The connection added that 2 constabulary officers had sustained injuries, besides claiming that nan “rioters” had caused harm to nan mosque and “desecrated it.”

More footage retired of Al-Qibli dream hallway successful Al-Aqsa Mosque compound arsenic Israeli forces usage tear state and sound bombs against worshippers. This has go an yearly Ramadan ritual. pic.twitter.com/vOcvAJaWYJ — Arwa Ibrahim (@arwaib) April 4, 2023 — Arwa Ibrahim (@arwaib) April 4, 2023

All those arrested were taken successful for questioning, Israeli officials said.

Al-Aqsa mosque, Old metropolis of Jerusalem This is really nan aesculapian session halfway wrong Al-Aqsa mosque looks like, aft nan Israeli business soldiers collapsed into it and destroyed everything inside. pic.twitter.com/swYiBoK5hF — Younis | يونس (@ytirawi) April 5, 2023 — Younis | يونس (@ytirawi) April 5, 2023

According to reports, Israeli authorities deployed stun grenades, rubber bullets, and tear gas.

The charismatic Palestinian Wafa news agency stated that dozens of worshippers had sustained injuries astatine nan hands of Israeli police, who nan media outlet claimed had utilized excessive force. The agency besides alleged that Israeli information forces had prevented medics from entering nan site.

The unit collapsed retired arsenic Muslims observe nan vacation period of Ramadan and Jews hole to commencement nan Passover show connected Wednesday evening. The Temple Mount is considered a beatified tract by some religions.

Muslims had flocked to nan Al-Aqsa Mosque aft Jewish ultranationalists called for nan ritual bulldoze of a goat successful nan compound. The ancient believe is presently banned by Israeli authorities to sphere nan vulnerable position quo, though this has not stopped immoderate Jewish worshippers from insisting connected performing nan sacrifice wrong nan mosque.

Overnight, astatine slightest 9 missiles were fired from Gaza, astir of which were intercepted by Israeli aerial defenses. In response, Israel unleashed airstrikes connected what it described arsenic Hamas training camps successful Gaza.

The Palestinian management condemned nan storming of nan mosque by Israeli information forces arsenic a crime that “exceeds each reddish lines and will lead to a ample explosion.”

Jordan, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia person besides powerfully criticized Israel’s usage of unit astatine nan beatified site, arguing that it undermines bid efforts successful nan region.