Israeli reservists block military base amid protests against planned judicial overhaul

TEL AVIV — Israeli subject reservists blocked nan entranceway to nan Defense Ministry successful Tel Aviv connected Tuesday arsenic protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned overhaul of nan judicial strategy again swept nan country.

Almost each Israeli does subject work and nan governmental views of reservists carries important weight.

Elsewhere successful Tel Aviv, demonstrators blocked roads and gathered extracurricular nan banal exchange, galore waving Israeli flags, successful what campaigners called a “day of disruption.”

By 12 a.m. (5 a.m. ET), constabulary said 19 group had been arrested for alleged nationalist upset offenses. Police said successful a connection that while nan correct to protestation would beryllium upheld, disruption of nationalist bid “will not beryllium tolerated.”

The protests came a time aft President Joe Biden spoke to Netanyahu by phone successful what is seen arsenic an easing of tensions betwixt nan 2 leaders complete nan judicial overhaul.

Biden urged Netanyahu to find "the broadest imaginable consensus" connected nan judicial reforms and stressed that "shared antiauthoritarian values person ever been and must remain a hallmark of nan U.S.-Israel relationship," nan White House said successful a statement.

Democracy campaigners person for months taken to nan streets, blocked highways and taken industrial action complete authorities plans to springiness Netanyahu and his friends greater powers to name judges and overturn tribunal decisions.

Israelis protestation against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's authorities to overhaul nan judicial strategy successful Tel Aviv connected Tuesday. Ohad Zwigenberg / AP

Netanyahu paused nan scheme successful March amid increasing nationalist pressure, but it is backmost successful nan Knesset, Israel's parliament, this week and lawmakers are expected to make their last votes connected it adjacent week.

Shikma Bressler, a physicist and 1 of nan leaders of nan protestation movement, said successful a connection that nan authorities was clear astir its plans to "terminally undermine some nan courts and nan free press," taking inspiration from "similar authoritarian regimes astir nan world."

"But arsenic you tin spot from nan streets, squares and highways of Israel coming and for 29 weeks successful a row, nan nationalist has chosen a different path: Democracy," she said.

"We are present to opportunity to Israel's government: The much you press, nan harder we resist," Jonathan Eran Kali, 62, a retired tech worker, told Reuters.

Activists of nan "Brothers successful Arms" group usage limb tubes to shape a concatenation blocking nan main entranceway of nan "Kirya" during a "day of resistance" to protestation against nan government's judicial overhaul measure Tuesday. Jack Guez / AFP - Getty Images

Netanyahu and his orthodox and ultraconservative conjugation friends reason that nan scheme is needed to rein successful nan powerfulness of biased, unelected judges.

Transport Minister Miri Regev wrote to nan country’s lawyer wide asking for ineligible involution to extremity protesters from shutting down train stations, The Jerusalem Post reported. Protests are expected to past into Wednesday and beyond arsenic nan measure makes it measurement done parliament.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a far-right Cabinet curate who erstwhile said location was "no specified thing" arsenic a Palestinian people, said he wished a speedy betterment to a protester who was injured Tuesday, without providing immoderate further details.

Opposition parties person attempted to stall nan bill's advancement by filing much than 27,000 objections — but nan ruling Likud statement and its conjugation partners clasp a mostly and they person until recess connected July 30 to get nan authorities passed.

Members of Israeli information forces disperse demonstrators staging a "day of resistance" successful Tel Aviv connected Tuesday to protestation against nan government's judicial overhaul bill. Jack Guez / AFP - Getty Images

Netanyahu and his friends person pointed to a speech by a blimpish Supreme Court justice, Noam Sohlberg, successful 2020 successful which he raised concerns astir immoderate judicial rulings that are made according to "reasonableness."

Sohlberg said this week, however, that he was not suggesting that nan problem should beryllium fixed pinch caller legislation.

Netanyahu, 73, was admitted to a infirmary and fitted pinch a bosom monitor Saturday aft being treated for dehydration. He later said he’d been extracurricular successful nan basking sun without a chapeau aliases water.

Lawahez Jabari and Paul Goldman reported from Tel Aviv, and Patrick Smith from London.