TEL AVIV, July 5. /TASS/. An Israeli serviceman was killed successful a gunfighting during nan counterterrorist cognition successful nan Jenin campy of Palestinian refugees successful nan West Bank precocious connected Tuesday, nan service property work reported.

"A serviceman was killed by unrecorded ammunition during nan cognition against violent infrastructure successful nan Jenin campy precocious connected Tuesday," nan study said.

The Israeli service began withdrawing from nan Jenin exile campy successful nan West Bank precocious connected Tuesday pursuing 2 days of nan counterterrorist operation.