Israeli strikes hit suburbs of Syrian capital for 2nd day

BEIRUT (AP) — Israel staged airstrikes connected suburbs of nan Syrian superior of Damascus early Friday for nan 2nd time successful a row, nan authorities news agency reported. It gave nary connection connected immoderate casualties.

Loud explosions were heard complete nan Syrian superior soon aft midnight Thursday, according to residents successful nan superior and nan authorities news agency SANA. The airstrikes came aft akin attacks early Thursday.

The agency said Syrian aerial defenses were “confronting dispute targets.” SANA said immoderate of Israeli missiles were changeable down by nan aerial defenses.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an guidance warfare monitor, said nan strikes targeted an arms depots for authorities forces and Iran-backed groups conscionable southbound of Damascus.

Israel has carried retired hundreds of strikes connected targets wrong government-controlled parts of Syria successful caller years, including attacks connected nan Damascus and Aleppo airports, but it seldom acknowledges circumstantial operations.

Israel says it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups, specified arsenic Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which has sent thousands of fighters to support Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.

An Israeli airstrike past week targeting nan airdrome astatine nan bluish metropolis of Aleppo put it retired of committee for 2 days.

Along pinch airports, Israel has besides struck astatine seaports successful government-held areas successful an evident effort to forestall Iranian arms shipments to militant groups backed by Tehran, including Hezbollah.