ISRO gearing up to launch 'exciting' missions for rest of this year: Chairman

ISRO has lined up a bid of activities complete nan adjacent fewer months arsenic it gears up for "exciting" missions including a GSLV motorboat this year, Chairman S Somanath said present connected July 30.

The abstraction agency, successful a precise textbook motorboat today, successfully placed 7 Singaporean satellites into intended orbits connected committee its trusted workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

Giving immoderate insights connected nan early motorboat campaigns to beryllium taken up by nan Bengaluru-headquartered abstraction agency, Mr. Somanath said: "We are going to travel backmost pinch different PSLV ngo soon successful nan period of August aliases early September." "This twelvemonth itself, we are going to person breathtaking missions. The PSLV is going to alert again. We are going to person nan Gaganyaan trial vehicle which is presently getting integrated," he said while speaking from nan Mission Control Centre.

According to ISRO, nan Gaganyaan task envisages objection of quality spaceflight capacity by launching a unit of 3 members to an orbit of 400 kilometres for a three-day ngo and bringing them backmost safely to Earth, by landing successful Indian oversea waters.

Meanwhile, nan Satish Dhawan Space Centre present is already bustling pinch activity pursuing nan launch of Chandrayaan-3 connected July 14.

Scientists are presently involved successful nan orbit-raising manoeuvres of nan spacecraft and now nan shape is group for nan rocket's planned August 1 travel towards nan Moon aft leaving Earth's orbit.

The technically challenging soft landing connected nan lunar aboveground is planned connected August 23 astatine 5.47 p.m.

Elaborating astir nan early launches by ISRO, Mr. Somanath, besides nan Secretary, Department of Space said: "We are besides readying to motorboat nan SSLV (Small Satellite Launch Vehicle) successful its 3rd developmental missions arsenic good arsenic nan GSLV (Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle) ngo for launching nan INSAT-3DS. We are packed pinch activity this year." The SSLV is nan sixth motorboat conveyance developed by ISRO and has undergone 2 improvement flights successful August 2022 and successful February this year.