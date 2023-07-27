ISRO’s PSLV-C56 puts 7 satellites in orbit; four more missions this year

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) connected Sunday successfully launched nan PSLV-C56 carrying Singapore’s DS-SAR outer and six different satellites.

The PSLV-C56 carrying nan DS-SAR outer on pinch six different satellites lifted disconnected from nan Satish Dhawan Space Centre successful Sriharikota astatine 6.31 a.m.

“PSLV-C56 carrying 7 satellites including nan superior outer DS-SAR and six co-passengers has been successfully placed successful nan correct orbit. This is simply a PSLV ngo for New Space India Limited [NSIL] and I want to congratulate nan customers sponsored by nan Government of Singapore for having this ngo onboard PSLV and their continued religion successful our motorboat conveyance for deploying their spacecraft,” ISRO Chairman S. Somnath said aft nan successful motorboat of nan mission.

The DS-SAR outer is developed nether a business betwixt DSTA (representing nan Government of Singapore) and ST Engineering.

The co-passengers connected nan missions are VELOX-AM, a 23 kg exertion objection microsatellite, ARCADE Atmospheric Coupling and Dynamics Explorer (ARCADE) which is an experimental satellite, SCOOB-II, a 3U nanosatellite flying a exertion demonstrator payload, NuLIoN by NuSpace, an precocious 3U nanosatellite enabling seamless IoT connectivity successful some municipality and distant locations, Galassia-2, a 3U nanosatellite that will beryllium orbiting astatine debased world orbit and ORB-12 STRIDER which is simply a outer developed nether an International collaboration.

After nan launcher placed each nan 7 satellites into a 535 km information orbit, PS4 shape was brought backmost to a little orbit of 295 km x 300 km orbit.

“The shape is purposefully manoeuvred to a 295 km x 300 km orbit. It now spends importantly little clip successful space, reducing its long from complete 2 decades to little than 2 months, earlier re-entering nan earth’s atmosphere. ”ISRO and India stay committed to reduced abstraction debris and sustainable usage of abstraction for nan use of all,” nan abstraction investigation organisation said aft nan occurrence of nan PS4 shape de-orbiting experiment.

Mr. Somnath said ISRO was group to motorboat 4 much missions this twelvemonth which included different PSLV ngo successful August aliases early September, nan Gaganyaan trial vehicle, 3rd improvement ngo of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle and Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle ngo for launching INSAT-3DS.