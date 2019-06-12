ISRO terminates semi-cryogenic engine test after sudden spike in turbine pressure and speed

A information defender stands down nan logo of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) astatine its office successful Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Indian Space Research Organisation terminated nan first basking trial connected an intermediate configuration of nan semi-cryogenic motor pursuing an unanticipated spike successful nan turbine unit and consequent nonaccomplishment of turbine speed.

The intermediate configuration of nan semi-cryogenic motor is besides known arsenic a powerfulness caput trial article (PHTA).

The July 1 trial astatine ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu, was conducted towards processing a 2,000 kN (Kilonewton) thrust semi-cryogenic motor to powerfulness nan booster stages of early motorboat vehicles, nan Bengaluru-headquartered nationalist abstraction agency said successful a connection connected Monday.

The nonsubjective of nan trial was to validate nan integrated capacity of nan captious subsystems specified arsenic nan state generator, turbo pumps, pre-burner and power components by carrying retired a hot-firing for a short long of 4.5 seconds, it said.

"The ignition and procreation of basking state wrong nan pre-burner enclosure that drives nan main turbine to thrust nan substance and oxidiser pumps was focussed," nan connection from ISRO said.

"The trial proceeded arsenic predicted till 1.9 seconds validating nan ignition and consequent capacity of PHTA. At 2.0 seconds, an unanticipated spike successful nan turbine unit and consequent nonaccomplishment of turbine velocity was observed. As a precautionary step, nan trial was terminated. Analysis nether advancement would connection further knowing earlier proceeding pinch further basking tests for longer duration," nan connection said.

The semi-cryogenic motor utilises a propellant operation of liquid oxygen and kerosene, and nan PHTA forms nan first hardware trial of nan motor improvement programme.

The trial was carried retired astatine nan dedicated trial installation precocious established astatine IPRC for testing semi-cryogenic engines and stages.

ISRO had commenced nan testing of PHTA successful May astatine this facility.