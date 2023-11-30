ISRO to transfer SSLV to private sector

Picture dated February 10, 2023, erstwhile SSLV-D2 took of precisely from nan first motorboat pad astatine nan Sathis Dhawan abstraction centre SHAR, Shriharikota. | Photo Credit: Ragu R.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will soon transportation its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) to nan backstage sector, aft conducting 2 improvement flights of nan rocket that seeks to supply on-demand services to put satellites weighing up to 500 kg successful a low-earth orbit.

The abstraction agency has decided to opt for nan bidding way to transportation nan mini-rocket to nan industry, a elder charismatic said.

"We will beryllium transferring nan SSLV wholly to nan backstage sector. Not conscionable nan manufacturing, but afloat transfer," nan charismatic said.

The maiden formation of nan SSLV successful August past twelvemonth was a failure owed to vibration disturbance for a short long connected nan Equipment Bay platform during nan second-stage separation.

The ISRO took corrective actions aft conducting an in-depth study of nan responsibility and carried retired a successful motorboat of nan SSLV successful February.

The SSLV injected nan ISRO's EOS-07 satellite, US-based patient Antaris' Janus-1 and Chennai-based abstraction start-up Space Kidz's AzaadiSAT-2 satellites into a 450-km information orbit.

Small rockets, specified arsenic nan SSLV, target nano and micro-satellites, which measurement little than 10 kg and 100 kg respectively, and connection on-demand motorboat services, without requiring clients to hold for larger rockets to transportation them arsenic co-passengers.

Last year, nan ISRO had awarded a statement to build 5 polar outer motorboat vehicles (PSLVs), its warhorse rocket pinch 54 successful launches, to a consortium of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Larsen and Toubro.

A caller study prepared by nan Indian Space Association and consultancy patient EY India said commercialized outer motorboat services tin spot India's home abstraction manufacture lend $13 cardinal to nan system by 2025.

The SSLV was nan sixth motorboat conveyance developed by nan ISRO aft nan Satellite Launch Vehicle-3 (SLV-3), Advanced Satellite Launch Vehicle (ASLV), Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) and Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM-3). The SLV-3 and nan ASLV person since been retired.