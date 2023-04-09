The Telegraph was granted entree to speak pinch 2 prisoners of war, precocious captured by nan AFU arsenic they were fighting successful separatist units of nan Russian military. L to R: Bohdan and Yevhen. - Paul Grover for nan Telegraph

It was connected February 23 past twelvemonth that Yevhen was mobilised to conflict successful Putin’s “special subject operation”.

In nan weeks before, he received a missive summoning him to motion up for duty, and if he declined, Moscow’s punishment was cruel: imprisonment.

The 45-year-old Ukrainian was surviving successful nan Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) successful nan eastbound region of Donbas, an area nether nan power of Moscow-backed separatists since 2014.

Despite ne'er handling a limb before, he signed a archive from nan Russian authorities that sent him to nan trenches ill-equipped and ill-prepared.

“I had nary prime … and I consciousness ashamed,” Yevhen told The Telegraph.

He has since been captured by nan Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), aft spending much than a twelvemonth fighting for nan Russians.

Forcibly conscripted

The prisoners’ descriptions of really they were forcibly conscripted - rounded up, handed aged Soviet weapons and ordered to sprout without due training - matches akin accounts from crossed separatist-held territory successful nan Donbas.

Before nan war, galore group surviving nether separatist norm successful nan DPR aliases neighbouring Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) were avowedly pro-Russian. The number has dwindled, however, amid reports that nan Kremlin utilized separatist fighters arsenic cannon fodder to protect units recruited from wrong Russia.

Civilians successful nan Donbas person been informing online since past summertime that section men were being subjected to ‘mogilisation’, a play connected nan Russian connection ‘graves’.

The officers conducting investigation pinch nan POWs for nan AFU told The Telegraph they had spotted “several trends” among nan prisoners from nan Wagner Group to those fighting pinch nan DPR and LPR.

“They each talk astir nan highly unspeakable curen they person from their commanders,” they said.

“They are cannon fodder, without a doubt. That is, they are not people, but simply impersonal instruments for achieving Russia’s goals.”

‘Shot for not pursuing orders’

The serviceman said respective prisoners described themselves arsenic “disposable”, having heard their superiors rumor commands to colleagues wherever they demanded: “Give america a fewer disposables - we request to do an assault.”

“According to nan prisoners we speak to, they are forced to usage blocking detachments, which intends they cannot retreat, sloppy of anything,” 1 of nan elder AFU officers added.

“Otherwise, their ain subject unit are changeable for not pursuing orders.”

The serviceman added that nan regular Russian service considers themselves to beryllium “Gods”, and they are “almost ever down everyone else, connected nan 3rd statement aliases further back, seldom prosecute successful ‘dirty’ work, do not spell to nan frontlines, do not excavation trenches, [and] person changeless rotations and vacations”.

“They are ever well-equipped and person everything they need,” he said.

Poor instrumentality and training

For Yevhen, nan instrumentality he was issued was not only substandard, but he was not sufficiently trained connected really to occurrence it.

“We were not respected,” he said, arsenic he dabbed his look pinch a bedewed swipe to region sweat and dirt.

Yevhen agreed to speak pinch The Telegraph successful a backstage outdoor abstraction successful nan Donbas, wherever he explained what happened aft he was “rounded up” by Russian forces.

“We were issued pinch apparel and taught theory,” he said.

“There were theoretical drills connected nan assembly and disassembly of nan battle rifle. That’s it. There was nary specified tactical training, only theoretical. It was chaos. The Russian service is conscionable destructive and chaotic.”

Bohdan: “I didn't want to fight. I had nary desire, nary mood." - Paul Grover for nan Telegraph

Yevhen, who worked arsenic an electrician and cared for his aged mother earlier nan war, criticised nan behaviour of his commanders during nan business of towns and villages successful nan Donetsk region.

“The commanders were looting a lot,” he said. “They conscionable cleared retired flats because they had instrumentality to return it each out.”

Now, Yevhen wonders whether being jailed would person been amended than signing up to fight.

“Ukrainian troops would person travel and freed us,” he said.

“That’s nan measurement it should be. Because it’s conscionable nan devastation that's been near down by our service - it’s an absolute horror, a disaster.”

‘I won’t return a weapon successful my hands again’

As for fighting different group calved successful Ukraine, he said “it felt disgusting”.

"I won't return a weapon successful my hands again, nary matter what. If needed, I will spell to jail.”

The Telegraph besides said to Bohdan, 38, who said he had a normal agency occupation earlier he was mobilised.

Both Yevhen and Bohdan maintained that they did not prosecute successful adjacent combat fighting. They said they had been moving arsenic guards, providing information to occupied buildings erstwhile they were captured.

However, nan AFU disputes this story, stating that nan men were recovered pinch instrumentality guns and had been fighting successful nan trenches erstwhile they were captured.

Bohdan claimed that connected nan time he was mobilised, he near for activity arsenic normal, kissing his woman and kid goodbye arsenic he headed retired nan door.

Having arrived astatine his agency soon aft 9am, Russian authorities turned up, and told him and his colleagues they either had to work together to conflict aliases beryllium jailed.

The past clip he saw his woman and kid was erstwhile they came to a sorting agency later that time pinch a number of his documents and a fewer clothes.

Bohdan has not seen them since.

“I didn't want to fight. I had nary desire, nary mood,” he said, lighting up a cigarette.

He has nary thought what his destiny will beryllium arsenic a captive of war. His only dream is for nan warfare to end.

“I wish nan warfare would conscionable extremity and each group would live, and that nary civilians would dice - neither civilians nor military,” Bohdan said.

“Just extremity nan war.”

* The prisoners’ names person been changed.