'It felt like a bit of a scramble': Rory McIlroy laments mistake-ridden opening round at The Masters

1 hour ago
  • Rory McIlroy made a number of mistakes starring to an opening information 72 
  • McIlroy will beryllium paired pinch Tom Kim and Sam Burns teeing disconnected astatine 10:42am Friday 
By Jake Fenner For Dailymail.Com

Published: 01:09 BST, 7 April 2023 | Updated: 01:09 BST, 7 April 2023

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy didn't person nan easiest first time astatine The Masters arsenic nan four-time awesome champion carded an moreover par 72 astatine Augusta National Golf Club.

In total, McIlroy scored 5 birdies, 3 bogeys and a horrific double-bogey connected nan par-four seventh spread that was nan consequence of an errant 2nd changeable that flew into nan assemblage - followed by a spot that fell into nan bunker and a articulator retired connected his bogey putt.

After he handed successful his scorecard, he said to Sky Sports successful Butler Cabin astir nan reliable information he conscionable had. 


'It felt for illustration a spot of a scramble each time to beryllium honest. I missed a mates of tee shots near and sorta paid nan value for that connected 7 and 17,' McIlroy explained.

'It was conscionable a small untidy successful immoderate different areas arsenic well. I made capable birdies and I usually ever do that, it was conscionable keeping nan mistakes disconnected nan paper and coming I didn't rather do that. 

Rory McIlroy made a number of errors Thursday astatine The Masters starring to an moreover par 72 round

Errors early successful his round, for illustration this chaotic 2nd changeable connected nan seventh hole, costs him astatine times

McIlroy will look to rebound successful a group pinch Tom Kim and Sam Burns teeing disconnected astatine 10:42am 

'But, you know, salvaged an moreover par information and [it's a] speedy turnaround overnight and we'll get backmost astatine it tomorrow.'

McIlroy past gave penetration into what he'll beryllium telling himself going into tomorrow's 2nd information - saying that he'll show himself to support a level caput for nan adjacent 54 holes. 

'I've really conscionable tried to enactment moreover today, conscionable effort to enactment patient,' nan Irishman said. '[There's] 3 guys up location astatine -7 and you consciousness a agelong measurement down them.

'But there's still 54 holes of play near and a batch of things tin happen, upwind coming successful and each sorts. Hopefully we'll get immoderate decent conditions successful nan morning, I tin spell retired location and play amended than I did coming and effort to get myself backmost into nan tournament.'

McIlroy will tee disconnected alongside Tom Kim and Sam Burns at 10:42 a.m. ET (3:42 p.m. GMT) for Friday's 2nd round.

