It's a journey to the center of the rare earths discovered in Sweden

The robust ore excavation of Swedish state-owned mining institution LKAB, successful nan bluish Swedish municipality of Kiruna connected Nov. 22, 2022. Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP via Getty Images hide caption toggle caption Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP via Getty Images The robust ore excavation of Swedish state-owned mining institution LKAB, successful nan bluish Swedish municipality of Kiruna connected Nov. 22, 2022. Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP via Getty Images

KIRUNA, Sweden — There are a number of sensations you acquisition arsenic you make nan 30-minute descent by pickup motortruck into nan main passageway of nan LKAB robust ore excavation successful Kiruna, Sweden's northernmost city. Your tegument becomes noticeably drier, your ears popular and it's difficult to shingle a emotion of isolation arsenic nan motortruck twists and turns connected nan darkened road, guided only by reflectors connected nan tunnel's reinforced gray, chromatic walls.

When you yet scope nan bottom, much than 4,000 feet beneath Earth's surface, you observe a analyzable of brightly lit offices, a cafeteria and moreover a car wash.

The state-owned LKAB mine, which sits 125 miles northbound of nan Arctic Circle, is 1 of nan world's largest sources of robust ore, utilized for making steel.

In nan main passageway into nan LKAB mine, reflectors connected nan reinforced chromatic walls guideline vehicles heavy underground. Jackie Northam/NPR hide caption toggle caption Jackie Northam/NPR In nan main passageway into nan LKAB mine, reflectors connected nan reinforced chromatic walls guideline vehicles heavy underground. Jackie Northam/NPR

This year, nan institution made a game-changing find astatine nan mine. Mixed successful pinch nan robust ore were uncommon earths — earthy materials that are utilized to powerfulness motors successful upwind turbines, electrical vehicles and a scope of different products and that are captious for nan modulation to cleanable energy. The institution said it found nan largest-known deposit of rare-earth metals successful Europe.

The find of nan deposit, known arsenic Per Geijer, comes arsenic galore European countries for illustration Sweden effort to create power independence. That includes breaking a reliance connected China, which dominates nan world's proviso and processing of cardinal metals and minerals, including uncommon earths. It besides comes arsenic European countries activity to move from fossil fuels to renewable power sources for illustration upwind and solar, utilizing technologies that trust connected uncommon earths.

Notes At a deposit of uncommon earths successful Greenland, an ultraviolet ray shone connected minerals reveals vivid colors that awesome nan uncommon earths wrong nan rocks.

Sweden has known it has uncommon earths for a while

LKAB was alert of immoderate rare-earth deposits successful Sweden arsenic acold backmost arsenic nan 1960s arsenic it was mining robust ore, says Laura Lauri, a section exploration head astatine nan mine.

"We knew that location was thing retired there, but we didn't cognize really overmuch and astatine what extent and things for illustration this," she says. Three years ago, they started taking a person look, and nan results were good. The institution estimates location are 1.3 cardinal metric tons (about 1.43 cardinal U.S. tons) of uncommon earths astatine nan deposit.

Exploration is simply a agelong process. Just getting to nan Per Geijer deposit is simply a awesome undertaking. In a mini agency successful nan immense underground complex, Jim Lidstrom heads up nan squad digging 5 miles of tunnels toward nan uncommon earths. He says they clear conscionable 15 feet a day.

An operations room astatine nan mine. Much of nan mining is done remotely, including blasting stone, which happens astatine 1:30 a.m. each night. Jackie Northam/NPR hide caption toggle caption Jackie Northam/NPR An operations room astatine nan mine. Much of nan mining is done remotely, including blasting stone, which happens astatine 1:30 a.m. each night. Jackie Northam/NPR

"It's drilling, blasting rocks ... putting cement connected nan walls to do a reinforcement," he says, explaining that it will return a agelong clip to scope nan deposit. "My conjecture would beryllium astir possibly six to 7 years ... until nan exploration passageway is done."

Then if LKAB decides location are capable uncommon earths of bully value to make it economically viable, extraction will begin. It's an costly and prolonged gamble, but it could salary disconnected large for Sweden.

Ebba Busch, Sweden's lawman premier minister, who is besides nan curate for energy, business and industry, told NPR that Sweden needs to beryllium power independent. She says that this connection was driven location aft Russia trim disconnected power supplies to Europe because of its support for Ukraine.

"It's been a ... harsh reminder to take your friends wisely," she says. "I would opportunity that Sweden, we person really ... drawn a very reliable instruction successful position of being truthful highly limited disconnected of Russia."

Dependence connected China is besides a interest for Sweden, particularly nan Asian nation's grip connected captious metals and minerals specified arsenic nan uncommon earths. Like nan remainder of the European Union, Sweden gets astir each its rare-earth proviso from China.

A loader connected show astatine nan LKAB visitors halfway 500 feet beneath ground. Jackie Northam/NPR hide caption toggle caption Jackie Northam/NPR A loader connected show astatine nan LKAB visitors halfway 500 feet beneath ground. Jackie Northam/NPR

"We are truthful limited connected minerals from China," says Erika Ingvald, nan caput of mineral accusation and mining manufacture astatine nan Geological Survey of Sweden successful nan assemblage municipality of Uppsala. "And China is known for utilizing their earthy materials, for lawsuit successful geopolitical challenges, if you for illustration ... arsenic a weapon."

This month, China started limiting exports of gallium and germanium, which are utilized successful star panels, machine chips and different technologies.

China besides dominates rare-earth processing, but Ingvald says there's activity to summation processing capacity successful Europe.

"For instance, LKAB has bought into a institution successful Norway who are going to do this processing of those minerals," she says. "So we support nan worth concatenation successful Europe."

But processing tin beryllium harmful to nan environment, and there's a lengthy permitting process that besides considers nan effect of mining and processing connected Sweden's immense Indigenous lands.

Matti Blind Berg, a personnel of nan Indigenous Sami people, runs a mini ranch astir 25 miles from Kiruna. He worries astir what mining uncommon earths will do to nan Arctic situation and reindeer herding. Jackie Northam/NPR hide caption toggle caption Jackie Northam/NPR Matti Blind Berg, a personnel of nan Indigenous Sami people, runs a mini ranch astir 25 miles from Kiruna. He worries astir what mining uncommon earths will do to nan Arctic situation and reindeer herding. Jackie Northam/NPR

Indigenous group are concerned astir nan impact

Matti Blind Berg runs a mini ranch astir 25 miles from Kiruna that has equine trails and a riding school. Berg is simply a personnel of nan Sami people, nan main Indigenous group successful Sweden, and president of a reindeer herding association.

He says Sweden knew astir nan rare-earth deposits astatine nan LKAB excavation for a agelong time. He calls making a large woody of nan find now a nationalist relations ploy.

"They wanted to put unit connected nan Swedish politicians to return shortcuts successful nan support process," he says. "It's a rather agelong process from nan find of nan minerals to nan existent mining. So they want to short up this time."

The robust ore excavation successful Kiruna, northbound of nan Arctic Circle, is 1 of nan world's largest robust ore mines. Jackie Northam/NPR hide caption toggle caption Jackie Northam/NPR The robust ore excavation successful Kiruna, northbound of nan Arctic Circle, is 1 of nan world's largest robust ore mines. Jackie Northam/NPR

Berg sits astatine a array alongside a clear bluish lake. It's an idyllic setting. He worries what mining nan uncommon earths will do to nan Arctic situation and nan reindeer herding.

"More people, much progressive quality activities disturb wildlife," he says. "You person much infrastructure coming in, much cars, much trucks, much trains, much railroads."