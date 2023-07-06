It’s back: Sapphire Reserve holders can enroll for Marriott Bonvoy Gold status

There's bully news for Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders: Chase and Marriott person launched a caller position situation akin to nan 1 nan slope and edifice megachain offered a twelvemonth ago.

As of July 1, those pinch nan Chase Sapphire Reserve tin enroll for Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite status. It appears that this connection is disposable to each cardholders. Note that nan position is complimentary but only impermanent unless you complete 3 eligible paid nights pinch Marriott.

Here's what you request to cognize astir this cardmember offer, what this position affords and really to support it for nan adjacent 18 months.

Sapphire Reserve cardholders tin enroll for Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite status

CHASE.COM

Chase softly added this cardmember perk July 1. You tin entree it successful your cardmember benefits connected Chase's website.

According to nan terms, you must enroll by Sept. 30 to bask 3 months of complimentary Gold Elite position pinch Marriott Bonvoy. This position level includes perks for illustration 25% prize points connected paid stays, precocious checkout (when available), non-suite room upgrades based connected readiness astatine astir hotels and a invited gift of prize points astatine check-in.

You tin participate your Marriott Bonvoy number from nan use specifications page and petition your complimentary status. This position will only past 3 months unless you complete nan position challenge.

Related: What is Marriott Bonvoy elite position worth?

Extend your position done February 2025

One of nan champion benefits of Gold Elite position is non-suite space-available room upgrades astatine astir Marriott-branded hotels. KYLE OLSEN/THE POINTS GUY

If you’d for illustration to support your Gold position pinch Marriott Bonvoy, you must complete astatine slightest 3 paid nights during nan 3 months of complimentary status. If you do this, you’ll clasp your Gold position done February 2025. Any 3 nights should suffice, but they must beryllium paid stays — stays utilizing points aliases free nighttime awards do not count. In addition, these nights must beryllium booked straight pinch Marriot to qualify. Using a third-party level (including nan Chase Ultimate Rewards recreation portal) won't count.

Unfortunately, location is nary measurement to complete other stays to gain a higher status. The only action is to enactment for 3 paid nights and past clasp Gold status. And if you presently person Gold (or higher) status, you're not eligible.

Sign up for our regular newsletter

Be judge to clip your registration carefully, since nan three-month qualification model starts erstwhile your petition is processed. You'll want to make judge that you do truthful up of your qualifying stay(s) but not excessively early.

Finally, it's worthy noting that location are different ways to unlock complimentary Marriott Gold status. The Marriott Bonvoy Business® American Express® Card includes this position for each cardholders, and it's besides a perk connected some The Platinum Card® from American Express and The Business Platinum Card® from American Express (enrollment is required). If you person 1 of those cards, you tin get nan aforesaid position without immoderate stays required.

Related: Guide to Marriott and Hilton position pinch nan American Express Platinum and Business Platinum cards

Bottom line

Gold position is nan second-lowest tier successful Marriott Bonvoy. It doesn’t connection suite upgrades aliases guarantee free breakfast. However, it tin lead to upgrades to preferred rooms, larger rooms aliases rooms pinch a amended position astatine astir Marriott Bonvoy-branded properties. I stayed astatine nan JW Marriott Hotel Rio de Janeiro respective years agone arsenic a Marriott Gold personnel and received an upgrade to a larger room pinch a awesome position of Copacabana Beach.

Receiving elite position for free is ever a bully perk. Staying conscionable 3 paid nights to support this position for different twelvemonth and a half is rather simple, assuming it aligns pinch your recreation plans.

Additional reporting by Kyle Olsen.