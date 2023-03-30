It's Flesh Feast Or Famine As Yellowjackets Season 2 Somehow Gets Even Darker

Kailey Schwerman/Showtime
This station contains spoilers for nan disposable episodes of "Yellowjackets" play 2.
"Yellowjackets" returned for play 2 last week pinch a vengeance, and section 2 picks up correct wherever things near off. In lawsuit you someway forgot, Shauna ate Jackie's ear, and now she's dealing pinch nan psychological aftermath. She's still hallucinating visions of Jackie, who show Shauna that nan carnivore nutrient is almost gone and nan squad is going to beryllium successful superior problem if things don't change. Lest we forget, we aren't watching a shade of Jackie, this is purely a manifestation of Shauna's grief, truthful everything Jackie says is an hold of really Shauna really feels. The subtext done their full speech is Shauna performing intelligence gymnastics to warrant nan inevitable — they're going to person to eat Jackie to survive.
Except nan devastating delusions don't extremity here. Jackie and Shauna are besides bonding, pinch Shauna doing Jackie's hairsbreadth to screen up her missing ear, and poorly applying constitution truthful she looks little "necrotic." Shauna is simply a unspeakable make-up artist, and Jackie's corpse ends up looking for illustration a toddler aft playing successful mommy's make-up. Jackie continues to prod Shauna astir her incessant lying and starts picking astatine her deepest insecurities. "You only had activity pinch him truthful you could ideate being me," Jackie snaps astatine her. Remember — THIS IS ALL SHAUNA'S DOING. Suddenly, she visualizes Jackie cutting disconnected her soma and offering it to Shauna, pinch Shauna freaking out. "This is sick!" she screams earlier Jackie corrects her by saying, "You're nan 1 holding nan knife." Oh, Shipman. You request help.
The creepy VHS credits roll, and we're disconnected to nan races!
Taissa's sleepwalking is unspeakable successful some timelines
In 1996, Van walks up successful nan mediate of nan nighttime to find Taissa missing. Their statement of being tied together astatine nighttime has grounded because Tai someway trim done her restraints without Van knowing. She bolts retired into nan wilderness and finds her shuffling successful nan snow. Taissa is heading toward nan separator of a cliff, pursuing The Man pinch No Eyes. Remember him? The terrifying imagination she had arsenic a child? Yeah, he's back. Van has to full-body tackle her to get her to stop, preventing her from stepping consecutive into her death. If that wasn't weird enough, nan mysterious awesome is carved into a character trunk conscionable astatine nan separator of nan cliff. Spoooooky! Let nan grounds state: Van is an incredible, empathetic, and supportive partner, but these 2 are truthful young to beryllium dealing pinch a problem this extreme. My bosom hurts for them.
Meanwhile, successful nan existent era, Taissa is practically surviving disconnected of espresso because she knows what mightiness hap if she falls asleep. It's immoderate existent Nancy Thompson successful "A Nightmare connected Elm Street" behavior. At 1 point, she sits successful beforehand of her vanity looking exhausted, and her reflection moves connected its own. I've seen "Mirrors," don't you situation return a bath, Taissa! The adjacent clip we spot her, Sammy has walked to her spot from schoolhouse to spot her and Steve nan dog. Simone doesn't know, but fixed really cheerful Sammy is being ... thing weird is going on.
Taissa is having out-of-body experiences
Taissa calls up Simone to show her Sammy showed up unannounced, and she is pissed. When she yet arrives astatine nan house, nan doorway is chained up and Taissa is passed retired connected nan couch. Simone runs done nan location looking for their boy and sees that his chamber model is open. She blames Taissa, arsenic she should, and nan 2 hop successful nan car to spell searching for him. As they're driving around, Simone gets a very disappointment telephone from Sammy's school. Turns out, Sammy has been waiting location for 2 hours, he ne'er near schoolhouse to spot Taissa, and she wholly hallucinated nan full business while she was sleeping. "You are very sick, Taissa. You request to extremity everything that you're doing and get help," Simone says, declaring nan understatement of nan century.
While Taissa's information is still not canonically defined, it appears that her sleepwalking is manifesting arsenic an out-of-body experience. That look gets utilized usually to picture thing for illustration astral projection, but psychologists successful believe usage OBE arsenic nan inverse of lucid dreaming. When Taissa sleeps, she views nan dreams and nightmarish images arsenic reality. Or, you know, this could beryllium thing wholly supernatural, successful which case, Taissa is highly dangerous.
As Simone yells astatine Taissa for not getting help, she appears to disassociate, putting connected nan stern, intimidating look we saw during nan play 1 finale arsenic she was elected senator, and nan 2 are deed by a motortruck arsenic she blows a reddish light. The property is astir to person a section time pinch you, Madam Senator!
Oh god, Callie is making love a cop
Callie is still successful her teenage angst era, but each things being fair, she has plentifulness of reasons to beryllium irritated arsenic hellhole pinch her parents. Like, they killed a man and are really, really bad astatine hiding it. Callie ends up dumping her milquetoast fellow but doesn't show her mom astir it, which intends she now has an excuse to do immoderate she wants nether nan guise of hanging retired pinch her champion friend aliases her fellow pinch Shauna nary nan wiser.
Nat's erstwhile crush and existent bull Kevyn Tan shows up astatine Shauna's location to "give her a head's up arsenic a friend" astir Adam's disappearance, and Shauna perfectly whiffs it. Misty was right, she's terrible astatine talking to nan cops. Before she tin incriminate herself by lying done her teeth immoderate further, Callie interrupts pinch a distraction. This is simply a fascinating colour connected Callie, who arsenic of nan past episode, I would person expected to fto her mom get busted.
After nan adjacent call, she and her friend spell to a barroom wherever she meets a man pinch a bull mustache. Look, I'm not saying each cops person mustaches, but I americium saying that each men pinch that circumstantial mustache are cops. He besides suspiciously has a akin business arsenic Callie pinch his parents being a mess. Is it a coincidence ... OR A SETUP?! Good news, a fewer scenes later we study he's Kevyn's partner and is unofficially moving undercover. Kevyn is little than thrilled astir his partner's caller scheme because this could screw things up for their case. I would laughter for an eternity if Shauna gets distant pinch Adam's execution because a bull was unethical pinch her daughter.
Has Misty met her match?
Speaking of cases, Misty is knee-deep successful trying to lick Nat's disappearance. She posts images of nan motel's ancient information camera to nan Citizen's Detective forum looking for proposal and is met pinch unanimous replies that there's nary usage trying to hack into it. Unanimous, isolated from for an relationship named "PuttingTheSickInForensics," who we already cognize is nan grip of Elijah Wood's character, Walter. He tells her that he'll thief arsenic agelong arsenic she stops downvoting his theories connected Adam's disappearance. She's not budging, but Walter still helps ... by showing up astatine her spot of work.
Walter shows up astatine nan elder halfway wherever Misty tin beryllium recovered denying medicine to patients that she doesn't like, seemingly connected a circuit for his aged mother. Based connected really often he and Misty fastener eyes, I deliberation this is each a cover. He needed an excuse to get to Misty, and he recovered it. Walter is besides nan benignant of feline who wears shorts and calf-high socks pinch general shoes, truthful I'm instantly suspicious of him because that's immoderate serial slayer s***. He later leaves Misty a statement astir investigating personification who stayed astatine nan motel erstwhile Nat disappeared, and I americium praying to nan wood gods that it's Randy. We didn't spot anyone successful play 1 astatine that motel different than Randy, and nan show's moving joke of treating him for illustration a punching container will ne'er get aged to me.
Walter and Misty could beryllium a detective dream team, aliases it could spell threat for Misty. After all, she's an accomplice to Shauna astatine this point, not to mention, she killed Jessica Roberts past season. If anyone could fig her out, it would beryllium different Citizen's Detective.
Lottie and Nat's communicative gets moreover weirder
Lottie doesn't return excessively kindly to Nat's cult, clarifying that "we are an intentional organization turning suffering into strengths." Lisa is doing good aft getting stabbed done nan manus pinch a fork by Nat past episode, but exclusively calls Lottie "Charlotte," which will return immoderate getting utilized to hearing. Lisa brings Lottie a drink, but it isn't precisely what she asked for, and it's a awesome peek astatine nan female down nan culty curtain. Despite her welcoming, treatment energy, Lottie's truth slips done successful her judgement surrounding Lisa's mistake. Lottie besides clarifies that each of nan outfits of nan commune members are heliotrope, not purple, successful reference to nan flower. Heliotrope intends "to move pinch nan sun," and describes nan types of flowers that travel nan ray of nan sun passim nan day. Hmm, conjecture we now cognize why Lottie wears orangish and yellow.
But nan large news is that Lottie tells Nat what really happened pinch Travis nan nighttime he died. He was having panic attacks and called Lottie to opportunity nan wilderness had "come back" to haunt him. His mentation is that nan easiest measurement to face it is to get arsenic adjacent to decease arsenic possible, citing nan clip "Ben almost died" and again erstwhile Lottie almost died (FORESHADOWING!!) arsenic proof. Travis planned to bent himself conscionable capable to suffer consciousness and face nan darkness, mounting nan wood awesome successful candles beneath him.
Sadly, he rigged himself up utilizing a button-powered machine, and erstwhile Lottie went to bring him down, it failed. Nat thinks Lottie is holding retired accusation and says, "Every clip you effort to prevention someone, a batch of bad s*** happens." Lottie has immoderate terrifying flashbacks of Laura Lee and later that night, Nat has immoderate atrocious visuals of her own. Did Travis' decease bring backmost nan darkness?
Things are getting sick successful 1996
Back successful nan past, Taissa goes into nan nutrient shed to find Jackie's corpse wearing clown-ass constitution and calls retired Shauna successful beforehand of everyone, and chews retired Lottie for encouraging her. Coach Ben lets retired a "Holy christ," erstwhile he hears what's going on, erstwhile again, being nan sound of reason. Shauna is hopeless to support Jackie astir and says they can't hide her because nan crushed is stiff solid. "We tin cremate her," Taissa says. Oh, god. Ohhhh god. It's happening.
As they group up nan shockingly well-made ceremonial pyre, nan different girls effort to make a declare for Jackie's clothing. Especially Mari, because she's nan worst. Shauna refuses to fto anyone return her clothing, and Lottie sees nan chunk missing from Jackie's arm. She takes disconnected nan BFF necklace and gives it to Shauna, who is nan 1 who yet puts nan occurrence nether her. She delivers a heartbreaking eulogy, and Travis places Javi's bloody clothing nether nan pyre to pain pinch her.
That clothing, by nan way, was Nat's doing. Travis is hooked connected Lottie's woo-woo nonsense, and applicable Nat can't grip it anymore. In an enactment of desperation, Nat took a portion of Javi's clothing, shredded it, and wiped her ain humor connected it to "find" arsenic impervious to Travis that Javi is gone and he's gotta fto him go. This enactment seems to yet get done to Travis, who breaks down but yet accepts that his small relative is gone. When Lottie sees nan bloody clothes, she picks a conflict pinch Nat, because she's judge that Javi is still alive. If Lottie is correct astir each of this, I don't deliberation they're getting Javi back, astatine least, not nan Javi we past saw. He's gonna beryllium haunted aliases feral aliases ... something.
Feast, my beautiful darlings!
Later that night, Travis and Nat yet get friendly again, but nan 2nd she puts her manus connected his chest, he starts visualizing Lottie. They yet person activity again, but he keeps seeing Lottie some successful spot of Nat aliases watching complete them. Even weirder, Lottie is presented for illustration a Mother Mary figure, coddling Travis aliases serving arsenic a protector. God, these kids are each going to request SO overmuch therapy. During nan weirdness, nan upwind travels done nan woods and knocks a ton of snowfall connected Jackie's pyre. Everyone starts waking up because they tin smell it ... Jackie is cooking.
Side note, I utilized to unrecorded adjacent to a crematorium and burning group smell a batch for illustration beef aliases pork depending connected nan assemblage fat percentage. Do pinch that accusation what you will.
When they each aftermath up smelling Jackie, Shauna declares, "She wants america to." The segment splices into images of nan squad participating successful a Greek feast, successful afloat general costuming. It's spell time. All of nan Yellowjackets are officially good young cannibals. Shauna uses nan weapon and carves her champion friend. It's disgusting, it's poetic, and it's nan past infinitesimal of civility during nan meal. The moments resembling nan Greek feast are joyous, but nan reality is perfectly ravenous. They rip Jackie to shreds, consuming each past spot of her. Coach Ben is rightfully mortified and he refuses to participate. He says nothing, but his look decidedly says "Oh my god, these f***ing kids are gonna eat me." Next week's post-cannibalism clarity is gonna beryllium a doozy!
Buzzworthy moments and further thoughts
The sanction of this week's section is "Edible Complex," a clear play connected nan word "Oedipal Complex." Last week's section was "Friends, Romans, Countrymen," nan joke of people being that nan adjacent statement is, "lend maine your ears," and then, ya know, Shauna ate Jackie's ear. The ancient Greek theming was astir evident during nan cannibalism feast this week, but nan section title sounds for illustration a Freudian mentation of Shauna's narration pinch Jackie. This isn't an lawsuit of loving her champion friend and hating anyone who gets successful her way, it's loving personification truthful overmuch you want to devour them ... possibly moreover to go them. It's sad! It's gross! I emotion it!
- I deliberation Taissa was nan 1 who took nan indoor bucket poop successful nan cabin. Maybe eating ungraded isn't nan only point she does while successful a squatting position during her sleepwalking adventures.
- Andrés Soto Valverde, nan character who plays big Travis successful nan 2021 timeline sounds truthful overmuch for illustration Kevin Alves (teen Travis) that for a coagulated minute, I thought Soto was dubbed pinch Alves' voice. The "Yellowjackets" casting section erstwhile again stays unmatched.
- There's nary measurement Jackie's letterman's overgarment tasted good. Those things sorb sweat for illustration a sponge and she practically lived successful it for months pinch nary entree to laundry detergent. Gross!
- I gotta admit, I missed seeing Jeff and his cornball joke this week. What has this show done to me?
Join america adjacent week, "Yellowjackets" hive! Buzz! Buzz! Buzz!