It's Flesh Feast Or Famine As Yellowjackets Season 2 Somehow Gets Even Darker

This station contains spoilers for nan disposable episodes of "Yellowjackets" play 2.

"Yellowjackets" returned for play 2 last week pinch a vengeance, and section 2 picks up correct wherever things near off. In lawsuit you someway forgot, Shauna ate Jackie's ear, and now she's dealing pinch nan psychological aftermath. She's still hallucinating visions of Jackie, who show Shauna that nan carnivore nutrient is almost gone and nan squad is going to beryllium successful superior problem if things don't change. Lest we forget, we aren't watching a shade of Jackie, this is purely a manifestation of Shauna's grief, truthful everything Jackie says is an hold of really Shauna really feels. The subtext done their full speech is Shauna performing intelligence gymnastics to warrant nan inevitable — they're going to person to eat Jackie to survive.

Except nan devastating delusions don't extremity here. Jackie and Shauna are besides bonding, pinch Shauna doing Jackie's hairsbreadth to screen up her missing ear, and poorly applying constitution truthful she looks little "necrotic." Shauna is simply a unspeakable make-up artist, and Jackie's corpse ends up looking for illustration a toddler aft playing successful mommy's make-up. Jackie continues to prod Shauna astir her incessant lying and starts picking astatine her deepest insecurities. "You only had activity pinch him truthful you could ideate being me," Jackie snaps astatine her. Remember — THIS IS ALL SHAUNA'S DOING. Suddenly, she visualizes Jackie cutting disconnected her soma and offering it to Shauna, pinch Shauna freaking out. "This is sick!" she screams earlier Jackie corrects her by saying, "You're nan 1 holding nan knife." Oh, Shipman. You request help.

The creepy VHS credits roll, and we're disconnected to nan races!