'It's heartbreaking': TV presenter Fiona Phillips reveals she has Alzheimer's aged 62

TV presenter Fiona Phillips has revealed she has been diagnosed pinch Alzheimer's disease.

The 62-year-old star, who is champion known arsenic nan erstwhile big of ITV meal programme GMTV, was told she had nan unwellness complete a twelvemonth agone aft experiencing months of encephalon fog and anxiety.

In an exclusive question and reply pinch nan Mirror wherever she useful arsenic a columnist, she said: "This illness has ravaged my family and now it has travel for me.

"And each complete nan state location are group of each different ages whose lives are being affected by it - it's heartbreaking. I conscionable dream I tin thief find a cure which mightiness make things amended for others successful nan future."

Phillips, who is an Alzheimer's Society ambassador, said she ever feared she would beryllium diagnosed pinch nan information because her family members had nan disease.

She continued: "It's thing I mightiness person thought I'd get astatine 80... But I was still only 61 years old.

"I felt much angry than thing other because this illness has already impacted my life successful truthful galore ways; my mediocre mum was crippled pinch it, past my dad, my grandparents, my uncle. It conscionable keeps coming backmost for us."

Phillips, who took portion successful Strictly Come Dancing successful 2005, said she has worried group will "judge maine and put labels" connected me, adding: "It's a horrible bloody concealed to divulge."

The mother-of-two's hubby Martin Frizell has said nan test came aft she started emotion "crippling worry towards nan extremity of 2021".

"We thought possibly it was nan menopause because each nan symptoms were there; encephalon fog, worry and confusion," he said.

"We sewage successful touch pinch a menopause master who took her nether their helping and put her connected HRT (hormone replacement therapy) but while that improved immoderate symptoms, nan encephalon fog remained."

Menopause specialists past suggested Phillips should activity further thief to explicate why she was struggling to retrieve things.

She past had months of cognitive tests earlier she received nan test she had dreaded.

Phillips is now portion of a proceedings for nan supplier Miridesap which is being carried retired by nan University College Hospital successful London.

It is hoped nan supplier tin slow aliases reverse nan advancement of nan disease.

Alzheimer's is simply a progressive illness that causes mild representation nonaccomplishment successful its early stages.

In late-stage Alzheimer's, individuals suffer nan expertise to transportation connected a speech and respond to their environment.