Image source, Reuters Image caption, Silvio Berlusconi's children including his girl Marina (R) visited nan erstwhile premier curate successful hospital

By Davide Ghiglione & Paul Kirby In Rome and London

Colleagues of Silvio Berlusconi person expressed dream that Italy's erstwhile premier curate will return to frontline authorities aft he was rushed to intensive attraction pinch breathing problems.

Health bulletins picture his information arsenic "stable and alert" and latest reports opportunity he is suffering from leukaemia, a crab of nan blood.

A four-time premier curate and media mogul, Mr Berlusconi still leads his statement and is an elected senator.

But his wellness has suffered.

He had bosom room successful 2016 and past contracted pneumonia successful 2020 aft catching Covid-19. He has since been treated successful infirmary connected respective occasions.

"We want to beryllium optimistic" said Antonio Tajani, Italy's overseas curate and 1 of nan astir elder figures successful Mr Berlusconi's Forza Italia party.

Mr Berlusconi, 86. was admitted to intensive attraction successful nan cardiac portion astatine San Raffaele infirmary successful Milan connected Wednesday, only six days aft he was discharged pursuing 4 days of check-ups.

Mr Tajani told reporters his statement leader had an "unresolved problem". Forza Italia is simply a inferior personnel of Italy's right-wing authorities nether Giorgia Meloni.

Hospital sources told Ansa news agency that he was having intensive therapy to amended his humor oxygenation, while Corriere della Sera newspaper reported he had been diagnosed pinch leukaemia - crab of nan humor cells. That study was corroborated by Reuters news agency.

"He's stable. He's a rock. he's going to make this clip too." said Paolo Berlusconi, nan ex-prime minister's younger brother, aft visiting him successful San Raffaele infirmary successful Milan.

His return to infirmary has caused interest successful Italy and politicians from crossed nan spectrum person wished him well. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has wished him a speedy recovery, tweeting nan words "Forza Silvio" - "Come connected Silvio!", echoing nan sanction of his governmental party.

Mr Berlusconi arrived astatine nan infirmary pinch his fiancee Marta Fascina, an MP successful his party, and his children later visited him during nan day.

Image source, Reuters Image caption, Silvio Berlusconi was elected to Italy's precocious location past September aft being temporarily barred from office

He remains a divisive fig successful Italian politics. Earlier this year, he was yet cleared of bribing young showgirls to dishonesty astir his notoriously raunchy "bunga bunga" parties.

However, some left-leaning and right-leaning newspapers person paid tribute to nan charismatic, yet controversial, leader and media tycoon.

Several newspapers person wished him well, while others person highlighted nan imaginable effect of his unwellness connected nan country's governmental landscape.

"Everyone pinch Silvio" was nan main header successful Il Giornale, which belongs to nan Berlusconi family, expressing its support and solidarity.

Like nan premier minister, Libero, different right-leaning newspaper, opted for "Forza Silvio", while La Repubblica called him nan "fearless Knight". The centre-left regular has for decades powerfully criticised his governmental actions and extensively covered nan repeated scandals surrounding Mr Berlusconi.

Although his entourage has downplayed nan seriousness of his condition, his unwellness has raised questions astir nan early of his governmental party.

Although it is portion of nan ruling coalition, Forza Italia has been successful diminution successful caller years, and his mediocre wellness whitethorn further weaken its position. When Mr Tajani said to reporters, he said location was only 1 statement leader: "Now let's dream he returns to lead nan party."

It has besides revived questions astir nan early of nan Berlusconi business empire, which includes respective tv channels and publishing companies, making him 1 of nan astir influential media moguls successful Italy.

His family besides owns a number liking successful shot nine AC Monza, which has climbed from nan 3rd tier of Italian shot to Serie A during his five-year ownership.