ITR filing 2023: These senior citizens do not have to file income tax returns. Details here

ITR filing 2023: Last day for income taxation return (ITR) filing for nan financial twelvemonth 2022-23 is 31st July 2023. Is it mandatory for elder citizens to record income taxation returns for nan financial twelvemonth 2022-23? There is disorder successful nan minds of galore persons arsenic regards who has to record an ITR.

Introduced successful Budget 2021, Section 194P of nan Income-tax Act, 1961 offers alleviation to prime elder citizens from filing income taxation returns if they meet definite eligibility criteria.

Section 194P is applicable from 1st April 2021.Section 194P of nan Income Tax Act exempts elder citizens aged 75 and supra from filing ITR if they meet definite conditions, including having pension and liking income only from specified banks and submitting a declaration to nan bank. The specified slope will deduct taxation and location will beryllium nary request to record ITR.

Also Read: How salaried individuals tin record their income taxation return without Form 16

No income taxation filing required for elder citizens if they fulfill these conditions

“Section 194P of nan Income Tax Act exempts elder citizens from filing ITR if they meet definite conditions, like, ‘Must beryllium a resident of India and attain nan property of 75 years aliases much by nan extremity of FY 2022–23. The income should beryllium conscionable from pensions aliases liking done banks. Interest income accrued/earned from nan aforesaid specified slope from which he receives his pension. Additionally, elder citizens should taxable a declaration to these specified banks,"said Abhishek Soni, CEO and Co-founder Tax2win.

Senior citizens pinch full income beneath nan taxable limit whitethorn not record ITR. However, successful lawsuit immoderate TDS has been deducted from income earned by them, for illustration from fixed deposit liking income, past nan only measurement to get a refund is by filing ITR.

“With deposits successful nan aforesaid slope from wherever nan pension is received, whitethorn petition nan slope to deduct TDS accurately and past whitethorn not person to record their ITR wherever they person submitted a declaration to nan Bank. Such a slope whitethorn let conclusion based connected Chapter VIA (i.e. 80C etc) and deduct and deposit taxation connected their behalf. In specified a lawsuit nary ITR will person to beryllium filed. As suggested income taxation return must beryllium revenge if income is much than nan taxable limit aliases wherever income is beneath nan taxable limit yet TDS has been deducted truthful that they tin declare a refund," said Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO, Clear.

However, it is not clear really galore elder citizens are benefitting from this provision, added Gupta.

Also Read: Exemptions and deductions that elder citizens tin claim

Senior Citizens for AY 2023-2024: What does thenIncome taxation enactment say

Section 194P of nan Income Tax Act, of 1961 provides conditions for exempting Senior Citizens from filing income taxation returns aged 75 years and above.

Conditions for exemption are:

-Senior Citizen should beryllium of property 75 years aliases above

-Senior Citizen should beryllium ‘Resident’ successful nan erstwhile year

Senior Citizen has pension income and liking income only & liking income accrued/earned from nan aforesaid specified slope successful which he is receiving his pension

The elder national will taxable a declaration to nan specified bank.

The slope is simply a ‘specified bank’ arsenic notified by nan Central Government. Such banks will beryllium responsible for nan TDS conclusion of elder citizens aft considering nan deductions nether Chapter VI-A and rebate nether 87A.

Once nan specified bank, arsenic mentioned above, deducts taxation for elder citizens supra 75 years of age, location will beryllium nary request to furnish income taxation returns by elder citizens.

Will govt widen July 31 ITR filing deadline?

The finance ministry has asked income taxpayers to record their returns astatine nan earliest arsenic nan authorities is not contemplating an hold of nan July 31 deadline.

"We expect that nan filing would beryllium higher than nan past year...we are hopeful that it should beryllium much than nan past year," Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra said successful an question and reply pinch PTI.

Catch each nan Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates connected Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates. More Less

Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 02:35 PM IST