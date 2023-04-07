ITV newsreader Nicola Heywood-Thomas dies aged 67 just two months after her final broadcast

ITV newsreader Nicola Heywood-Thomas has died conscionable 2 months aft her last broadcast.

The 67-year-old had suffered pinch wellness problems successful caller months but continued to broadcast arsenic precocious arsenic February.

She leaves down her 3 children, Tom, Becca and Alys.

Her erstwhile workfellow astatine ITV's Wales astatine Six Jonathan Hill announced her decease connected nan show yesterday.

He said: 'I americium acrophobic we person immoderate very sad news to stock pinch you. Our friend and colleague, erstwhile HTV presenter Nicola Heywood-Thomas sadly passed distant earlier today.

'Nicola has been a acquainted look for Welsh audiences presenting news, existent affairs, and arts programmes successful a profession spanning much than 3 decades.

'We person of people presented galore editions of this programme together and she will beryllium greatly, greatly missed by each of america present astatine ITV Cymru Wales.

'Our thoughts are pinch her family and friends astatine this very sad time.'

Ms Heywood-Thomas, who lived successful Cardiff, started astatine BBC Wales arsenic a news newsman caller from university.

She went connected to activity arsenic a sub-editor, newsman and presenter connected their flagship Wales Today programme.

At HTV - which became ITV Wales - she was nan main news newsman for 18 years, presenting features and existent affairs programmes.

While astatine nan broadcaster she won a Bafta Cymru Award for Best Music Programme for her show Not A Bad Voice, astir Welsh bass-baritone Geraint Evans.

In a statement, they said she was 'one of ITV Cymru Wales’ 'most iconic faces.'

She besides presented connected BBC Radio 4 and Radio 3, broadcasting unrecorded concerts.

The presenter starred successful a cameo successful cult classical movie Human Traffics, starring Danny Dyer, John Simm and Andrew Lincoln.

She appeared arsenic a news reporter, interviewing youngsters astir British nine civilization and supplier use.

BBC Radio Wales editor Carolyn Hitt revealed nan broadcaster had been undergoing 'very gruelling chemotherapy', nan BBC reported.

She said her workfellow had been nan sound of arts sum successful Wales and had championed nan country's culture.

She wrote connected Twitter: 'A immense nonaccomplishment to Welsh broadcasting.

'All of america astatine BBC Radio Wales are profoundly saddened astatine nan decease of our awesome workfellow & friend Nicola Heywood Thomas.

'An iconic journalist and champion of Welsh arts. Condolences to Nicola’s family - particularly her children Tom, Beca and Alys.'

Opera writer Hugh Canning paid tribute to his 'oldest friend', who he called a 'broadcaster extraordinaire''

He said: 'Devastating news - my oldest friend, Nicola Heywood-Thomas, broadcaster extraordinaire, passed distant today.

'We met successful my first twelvemonth astatine Oxford - 1972 - erstwhile she was 16 and I was 18 and we person been friends ever since.

'I beryllium her truthful much. RIP Nicola.'

In a statement, ITV Cymru Wales said: 'The ITV Cymru Wales family are very sad to perceive of nan passing of broadcaster Nicola Heywood-Thomas.

'As 1 of ITV Cymru Wales’ astir iconic faces, she anchored Wales astatine Six for much than 15 years.

'Thoughts are pinch each her friends and colleagues tonight.'