Jack LaLanne Biopic Based On Steven Kaminsky Biography ‘Anything Is Possible’ In Works from Lisa Saltzman, Gunnar Peterson

EXCLUSIVE: Producer Lisa Saltzman has nabbed characteristic authorities to Steven Kaminsky’s bestselling curriculum vitae Anything Is Possible: The Jack LaLanne Story connected nan fittingness guru, pinch well-known individual trainer Gunnar Peterson coming aboard to exec nutrient her adaptation.

The book published successful 2020 relays nan passionate, adventurous tone of LaLanne, nan American fittingness icon who believed that you could execute anything. While nan project’s writer hasn’t been announced, and nary head is attached, it’s astatine nan book shape and will look to group its formed this year.

The creatives down nan pic statement that location are much than 200,000 wellness clubs successful nan world — and that 64 cardinal Americans clasp gym memberships, adding up to a whopping $87B world industry. How did we get here? The reply is simple: Jack LaLanne — a existent pioneer who understood nan powerfulness of power earlier societal media. Using a brand-new mean called television, Jack created nan first fitness-focused TV program, The Jack LaLanne Show, successful 1951 and saw it tally for a grounds 34 years, reaching and school millions astir nan benefits of exercise. “Anything is possible” was LaLanne’s catchphrase, but it was overmuch much than a motto — it was really he lived his life and wanted each of america to unrecorded ours.

“My first occupation was astatine a Jack LaLanne club, I person awesome memories from it,” Saltzman told Deadline. “The members were into it — they were energized, they knew they were doing awesome things for their mind and body. Jack started it all. His scope was measurement beyond nan clubs. He is simply a fittingness and nutrition guru. His communicative is incredibly compelling, inspiring and motivational. He is an icon.”

Peterson added: “Jack LaLanne is nan locomotive that pulled nan remainder of nan fittingness train astir nan world. His power cannot beryllium overestimated, and it will beryllium pinch america forever. His contributions are excessively galore to name, and I tin guarantee that we person each benefitted from them astatine 1 clip aliases another.”

Continued nan EP, “I person a weight loop that Jack signed for maine that hangs supra nan agency doorway successful my gym. People inquire why that portion of memorabilia — much for illustration history! — gets specified a coveted spot, and I opportunity that because without Jack, I wouldn’t beryllium here, and this gym decidedly wouldn’t beryllium here.”

Saltzman is besides processing films based connected 2 notable creator biographies: Debby Campbell and Mark Bego’s Burning Bridges: Life pinch My Father Glen Campbell and Matthew Hild’s Arrow Through nan Heart: The Biography of Andy Gibb. The erstwhile charts highs and lows successful nan life of state euphony prima Glen Campbell, while nan second looks astatine singer-songwriter and Bee Gees relative Andy Gibb’s struggle pinch fame, cocaine addiction and decease astatine conscionable 30 years old.

Saltzman exec produced nan Thomas Haden Church movie Deception Road and is besides an award-winning photographer whose “City Anonymity” bid has received overmuch attention.

Peterson is simply a Beverly Hills-based individual trainer known for moving pinch clients ranging from celebrities for illustration Dwayne Johnson to master athletes and mundane group who has been successful nan fittingness manufacture for astir 30 years, formerly serving arsenic Director of Strength and Endurance for nan Los Angeles Lakers. He is an editor and wrote a regular file for Muscle and Fitness mag for complete a decade, is simply a contributor to Clean Eating magazine, and is connected nan advisory committee for Fitness magazine, besides regularly featuring successful magazines for illustration Allure, Elle, In Style, In Touch, Us, Men’s Health, Women’s Health and Self.

Peterson has besides antecedently been seen on Today, Fox & Friends, CNN Headline News, The Big Idea pinch Donny Deutsch, Extra, Keeping Up pinch nan Kardashians, La La’s Full Court Life, Revenge Body and galore different shows for E! and VH1.