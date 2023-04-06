Jacques Haitkin Dies: ‘Nightmare On Elm Street’ Cinematographer Was 72

52 minutes ago
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Jacques Haitkin Dies: ‘Nightmare On Elm Street’ Cinematographer Was 72

Jacques Haitkin, nan cinematographer connected nan first 2 Nightmare connected Elm Street films arsenic good arsenic myriad different scary and action movies, has died. He passed connected March, 21 aft a conflict pinch ALS and Leukemia, according to a Facebook station by his boy Zak Haitkin. He was 72.

More recently, Haitkin had worked arsenic 2nd portion head of photography aliases camera usability connected immoderate of nan industry’s biggest titles, including Black Panther, Venom, Captain America: Civil War (and Winter Soldier), Furious 7, The Fate of nan Furious, Captain Phillips, The Expendables, X-Men: First Class, X-Men: The Last Stand and  Kong: Skull Island.

Below is his boy Zac’s statement.

I americium profoundly saddened to denote that my dad, Jacques Haitkin passed distant peacefully successful his slumber connected Tuesday, March 21, 2023 astatine nan property of 72 successful San Francisco, CA aft a agelong and courageous conflict pinch ALS and Leukemia. Despite nan challenges that he faced, his tone remained unwavering until nan very end. I tin return comfortableness successful knowing that he is now astatine bid and successful a amended spot pinch my mom, Anne Coffey, and they are together again astatine last.
You will beryllium profoundly missed, Jacques, but your tone will proceed to animate america each forever. All nan memories we’ve shared and nan lessons you’ve taught maine are things I will ne'er forget. I americium nan man I americium coming because of nan measurement you raised me. I emotion you truthful overmuch and I americium truthful thankful that I sewage to beryllium your son

A fuller database of nan titles connected which Haitkin was either DP aliases cinematographer includes The Prize Fighter, The Private Eyes, The House Where Evil Dwells, The Lost Empire, Quiet Cool, My Demon Lover, The Hidden, Cherry 2000, Cage, Shocker, Buried Alive, The Ambulance, Fast Getaway, Mom and Dad Save nan World, Maniac Cop 3: Badge of Silence, Relentless 3, Bloodsport 2, The Big Squeeze, Buried Alive II, Wishmaster, Team Knight Rider, and Faust, on pinch others. He besides directed episodes of Team Knight Rider.

Editor, friend and Hellbound: Hellraiser II head Tony Randel posted his ain tribute.

More
Source Deadline

Related Article

Andy Serkis Says There's 'So Much To Be Uncovered' About Snoke, So Let Him Do It, Star Wars

Andy Serkis Says There's 'So Much To Be Uncovered' About Snoke, So Let Him Do It, Star Wars

1 hour ago
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Post-Credits Scene Hints At A Fan Favorite Character

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Post-Credits Scene Hints At A Fan Favorite Character

1 hour ago
The Originals: Every Season Ending, Ranked

The Originals: Every Season Ending, Ranked

1 hour ago
Apparently Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Are Back Together Following Alleged Cheating Drama

Apparently Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Are Back Together Following Alleged Cheating Drama

1 hour ago
Netflix's Sex/Life Has Been Cancelled After 2 Seasons, But Was The Showrunner's 'Dream Come True' As A Female Creator

Netflix's Sex/Life Has Been Cancelled After 2 Seasons, But Was The Showrunner's 'Dream Come True' As A Female Creator

1 hour ago
Tiny Beautiful Things Review: Kathryn Hahn Shines in Hulu’s Captivating New Series

Tiny Beautiful Things Review: Kathryn Hahn Shines in Hulu’s Captivating New Series

1 hour ago

Popular Article

John Lydon revealed he joined The Masked Singer US for his late wife Nora Forster

John Lydon revealed he joined The Masked Singer US for his late wife Nora Forster

23 hours ago
zkSync Era denies 921 ETH 'stuck forever' in smart contract

zkSync Era denies 921 ETH 'stuck forever' in smart contract

23 hours ago
Kim Kardashian reveals she's been working on a 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

Kim Kardashian reveals she's been working on a 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

23 hours ago
Missing Texas 6-year-old whose mother left the country is now believed dead

Missing Texas 6-year-old whose mother left the country is now believed dead

23 hours ago
Donald Trump Should “Just Tell The Truth,” Stormy Daniels Tells Piers Morgan; “Could Be Something We Don’t Know,” Porn Star Postulates

Donald Trump Should “Just Tell The Truth,” Stormy Daniels Tells Piers Morgan; “Could Be Something We Don’t Know,” Porn Star Postulates

23 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.