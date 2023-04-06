Jacques Haitkin Dies: ‘Nightmare On Elm Street’ Cinematographer Was 72

Jacques Haitkin, nan cinematographer connected nan first 2 Nightmare connected Elm Street films arsenic good arsenic myriad different scary and action movies, has died. He passed connected March, 21 aft a conflict pinch ALS and Leukemia, according to a Facebook station by his boy Zak Haitkin. He was 72.

More recently, Haitkin had worked arsenic 2nd portion head of photography aliases camera usability connected immoderate of nan industry’s biggest titles, including Black Panther, Venom, Captain America: Civil War (and Winter Soldier), Furious 7, The Fate of nan Furious, Captain Phillips, The Expendables, X-Men: First Class, X-Men: The Last Stand and Kong: Skull Island.

Below is his boy Zac’s statement.

I americium profoundly saddened to denote that my dad, Jacques Haitkin passed distant peacefully successful his slumber connected Tuesday, March 21, 2023 astatine nan property of 72 successful San Francisco, CA aft a agelong and courageous conflict pinch ALS and Leukemia. Despite nan challenges that he faced, his tone remained unwavering until nan very end. I tin return comfortableness successful knowing that he is now astatine bid and successful a amended spot pinch my mom, Anne Coffey, and they are together again astatine last.

You will beryllium profoundly missed, Jacques, but your tone will proceed to animate america each forever. All nan memories we’ve shared and nan lessons you’ve taught maine are things I will ne'er forget. I americium nan man I americium coming because of nan measurement you raised me. I emotion you truthful overmuch and I americium truthful thankful that I sewage to beryllium your son

A fuller database of nan titles connected which Haitkin was either DP aliases cinematographer includes The Prize Fighter, The Private Eyes, The House Where Evil Dwells, The Lost Empire, Quiet Cool, My Demon Lover, The Hidden, Cherry 2000, Cage, Shocker, Buried Alive, The Ambulance, Fast Getaway, Mom and Dad Save nan World, Maniac Cop 3: Badge of Silence, Relentless 3, Bloodsport 2, The Big Squeeze, Buried Alive II, Wishmaster, Team Knight Rider, and Faust, on pinch others. He besides directed episodes of Team Knight Rider.

Editor, friend and Hellbound: Hellraiser II head Tony Randel posted his ain tribute.