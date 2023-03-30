Jailed Malaysian ex-PM Najib loses bid for review of graft conviction

Malaysia's apical tribunal connected Friday dismissed a bid by jailed erstwhile premier curate Najib Razak to activity a reappraisal of his corruption condemnation complete nan multi-billion dollar ungraded astatine authorities money 1MDB.

Najib was jailed past twelvemonth aft Malaysia's Federal Court upheld a blameworthy verdict and 12-year situation condemnation handed down to him by a little court.

This was Najib's past chance to situation nan verdict successful court. Najib has besides applied for a pardon from Malaysia's king. If successful, he could beryllium released without serving nan afloat 12-year term.

Investigators person said immoderate $4.5 cardinal was stolen from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) - co-founded by Najib during his first twelvemonth arsenic premier curate successful 2009 - and that much than $1 cardinal went to accounts linked to Najib.

Najib, 69, was charged aft he mislaid a wide predetermination successful 2018.