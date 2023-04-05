Jaime Jaquez Jr. declares for 2023 NBA Draft after four years at UCLA

4 hours ago
Callie Lawson-Freeman

Jaime Jaquez Jr. #24 of nan UCLA Bruins dribbles nan shot during nan first half against nan Gonzaga Bulldogs successful nan Sweet 16 information of nan NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament astatine T-Mobile Arena connected March 23, 2023 successful Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. of nan UCLA Bruins is headed to nan league. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

UCLA Bruins guardant Jaime Jaquez Jr. is declaring for nan 2023 NBA Draft, he announced Thursday via societal media.

"I person fulfilled my dream of playing hoops for and graduating from UCLA," Jaquez Jr. wrote successful a statement. "I would for illustration to convey Coach Mick Cronin and UCLA's coaching unit for processing me, arsenic some a subordinate and a person."

Jaquez, a fourth-year senior, averaged 17.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals per crippled this season, which saw nan Bruins notch a Pac-12 title and a No. 2 seed successful nan NCAA tournament.

The statement All-American recorded 29 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals successful nan Bruins' 3rd consecutive Sweet 16 appearance. The squad was eliminated erstwhile Gonzaga's Julian Strawther made a last-minute, 32-foot jumper successful a 79-76 win.

Two weeks aft his season's end, Jaquez is fresh for nan adjacent measurement successful his hoops career.

At 6-foot-7, Jaquez boasts a 6-foot-11 wingspan. His collegiate acquisition offered him nan opportunity to play aggregate roles connected nan court. The guardant could beryllium seen guarding immoderate position and serving arsenic superior shot handler. He is nan No. 39 imaginable in Kyrsten Peek of Yahoo Sports' astir caller mock draft.

His expertise to make plays connected some sides of nan shot is illustrated good successful this reel from nan March Madness charismatic Twitter account:

In 2021, Jaquez helped nan squad scope nan Final Four.

While he could've returned to UCLA for a 5th year, fixed that nan NCAA granted an other twelvemonth of eligibility to each student-athletes successful 2020 owed to nan COVID-19 pandemic, Jaquez near his people connected nan Bruins and NCAA history.

Named nan 2023 Pac-12 Player of nan Year astatine nan extremity of nan regular season, Jaquez became UCLA's first men's hoops subordinate to gain nan grant since Kevin Love successful 2008. Jaquez is UCLA's first elder to gain nan conference's heralded grant since Ed O'Bannon successful 1995.

He and his sister, Gabriela, a freshman guardant connected nan women’s team, are nan first brother-sister duo to make it to nan Sweet 16 pinch nan aforesaid schoolhouse successful nan aforesaid season. The women's squad was besides eliminated successful nan Sweet 16 pinch a 59-43 nonaccomplishment to nan then-undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks.

Source Sports

