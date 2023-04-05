Jaime Jaquez Jr. declares for the NBA draft, will forgo year of eligibility

In a move arsenic predictable and heartfelt arsenic UCLA’s pregame rotation call, Jaime Jaquez Jr. said his clip arsenic a Bruin is over.

The elder guardant who started his assemblage profession arsenic a spot subordinate and ended it arsenic nan No. 8 scorer successful nan school’s storied hoops history announced his determination Thursday on societal media arsenic portion of an all-inclusive farewell, thanking fans, teammates, coaches and trainers.

“Please know, I gave you everything that I had,” wrote Jaquez, who vanished his profession pinch 1,802 points, surpassing specified legends arsenic Bill Walton, Gail Goodrich and Marques Johnson. “My 4 years astatine UCLA person been incredible, and I’ll ever beryllium proud to beryllium a Bruin. But I’m besides excited astir my future, my NBA dreams and my continued hoops growth.”

Widely projected arsenic a second-round pick, nan 6-foot-7 Jaquez could beryllium a draft-day bargain because of his savvy, toughness, relentless defense and expertise to people successful a assortment of ways. Jaquez joins UCLA inferior defender Jaylen Clark successful declaring for nan draft, though nan second subordinate said he would prosecute a NCAA-certified supplier to sphere his action to return for different season.

Though halfway Kenneth Nwuba precocious said he would return for a sixth play astatine UCLA, redshirt elder constituent defender Tyger Campbell, freshman defender Amari Bailey and freshman halfway Adem Bona each look decisions astir their future. Bona is recovering from a superior enarthrosis wounded that could compel him to return for 1 much season.

A statement second-team All-American, Jaquez averaged 17.8 points and 8.2 rebounds past play connected nan measurement to being selected UCLA’s first Pac-12 subordinate of nan twelvemonth since Kevin Love successful 2008. Jaquez helped nan Bruins triumph nan conference’s regular-season title successful a four-game runaway earlier reaching nan Sweet 16 of nan NCAA tournament, wherever they mislaid to Gonzaga successful a heartbreaker reminiscent of UCLA’s crushing nonaccomplishment to nan Bulldogs successful nan 2021 Final Four.

As usual, Jaquez played his champion connected nan biggest stage, tallying a season-high 29 points to spell pinch 11 rebounds against Gonzaga successful his last assemblage game.

“Jaime Jaquez Jr. has shown everyone that he’s a leader and a winner,” UCLA coach Mick Cronin said successful a statement. “It’s difficult for maine to put into words what he has meant to our program, but he’s evidently been a immense portion of our success. I said it 2 weeks ago, and I’ll opportunity it again — we built our programme astir his competitory tone and toughness, starting 4 years ago. Jaime has bosom and he’s each astir hustle and difficult work. He gets nan occupation done, plain and simple.”

Cronin was alluding to nan resoluteness Jaquez showed during nan Maui Invitational successful 2019, earning his first profession commencement against Michigan State because of his aggressiveness and willingness to situation his teammates. Jaquez started each crippled nan remainder of his profession pinch nan objection of UCLA’s elder nighttime astatine nan extremity of his freshman season, erstwhile he happily ceded his spot to Alex Olesinski.

Jaquez’s doggedness led to him doubly winning nan Hungry Dog Award, a rawhide bony that goes to nan subordinate connected nan squad who finishes a play pinch nan astir deflections, defined arsenic tipped passes, blocks, steals and loose balls collected. He besides powered done aggregate ankle injuries arsenic a junior, helping nan Bruins scope nan Sweet 16.

Jaquez vanished his profession No. 8 connected UCLA’s all-time steals database (178), No. 9 successful games played (134) and No. 11 successful rebounds (842). Last week, he was honored arsenic nan Lute Olson subordinate of nan year.

Playing his last assemblage play while his sister Gabriela emerged arsenic a cardinal contributor for nan UCLA women’s hoops team, Jaime will now spell it unsocial erstwhile much astatine nan game’s highest level.