James Bond prima Sue Vanner has yet revenge for divorce, aft hubby of 32-years, spot tycoon Warren Todd, left her for a younger female successful 2019.

The actress, 71, rose to fame successful 1977's The Spy Who Loved Me alongside Sir Roger Moore, wherever she and concealed supplier James Bond memorably made emotion nether a heap of fur coats.

Despite declaring herself a 'fighter' she told Daily Mail's Richard Eden that she had recovered nan breakdown of her matrimony ‘really hard’.

She has now hired Payne Hicks Beach, the ineligible patient of which Baroness Shackleton is simply a partner, who has represented some King Charles and Paul McCartney successful their precocious floor plan divorces.

Todd, who is nan measurement boy of reality prima Lisa Vanderpump, 62, near his wife, pinch whom he shares a son, to statesman a narration pinch his pregnant woman during what friends of nan character described arsenic a 'serious midlife crisis'.

Bond girl: James Bond prima Sue Vanner, 71, has yet revenge for divorcement aft hubby of 32-years, spot tycoon Warren Todd, 55, near her for a younger female successful 2019 (pictured 2012)

Movie magic: The character roseate to fame successful 1977's The Spy Who Loved Me alongside Sir Roger Moore (pictured)

He moved retired of nan family's £10M mansion adjacent Victoria and David Beckham's Holland Park location and he has since welcomed 2 children pinch his caller partner.

A friend of nan the Bond Girl told Richard Eden backmost successful 2019: 'Sue is devastated, After 32 years of happy marriage, Warren’s made decisions, during a very superior mid-life crisis, which person surgery up their family.’

Appearing connected ITV's Lorraine successful 2019, Sue told really she has found solace successful euphony aft her bitter split.

Lorraine said: 'It's a sad logic for you to spell backmost into nan euphony business... 32 years and he's gone disconnected pinch personification else, and that's really hard.'

Susie replied: 'It's really hard, but I'm a combatant truthful I decided to spell backmost into my music.'

Lorraine continued: 'So alternatively of sitting successful nan area crying because your hubby has tally disconnected pinch personification who's younger, and they've now sewage a babe I believe…'

They are different, there's much typical effects, they're little lingua successful cheek,' she said. 'But I deliberation they're fantastic. It's moving pinch nan times.

Adding salt to the wound, Lorraine continued: 'So instead of sitting in the corner crying because your husband because your husband has run off with someone whose younger, and they've now got a baby I believe…'

Hard arsenic nails: She has since hired Payne Hicks Beach, nan ineligible patient of which Baroness Shackleton (pictured) is simply a partner, who has represented some King Charles and Paul McCartney successful their precocious floor plan divorces

To which a wounded Susie quipped back: 'Not that overmuch younger really but ne'er mind.'

Lorraine scoffed: 'That's almost worse. I cognize we're laughing astir it but its really hard.'

After an awkward moment, nan speech past led to Bond, wherever Susie compared today's Bond to erstwhile she starred successful nan franchise.

Warren is now believed to beryllium surviving successful a smaller spot astir nan area pinch his caller girlfriend, who thought to beryllium Eastern European.

Step mum: Warren's stepmother, nan U.S. tv prima Lisa Vanderpump, antecedently admitted nan 16-year property spread betwixt nan mates initially worried her and his father, Ken Todd

Back connected screen: Sue (2nd right) besides featured successful The Real Housewives alongside Lisa (3rd right) estranged hubby Warren (centre) and boy Ryan (far left)

His lover, who is believed to beryllium successful her 30s, is simply a stylish dresser who has been regularly seen pinch Warren successful trendy restaurants astir nan capital.

Warren's stepmother, nan U.S. tv prima Lisa,previously admitted that nan 16-year property spread betwixt nan mates initially worried her and his father, Ken Todd.

Lisa said: 'When Warren first met Sue, nan property difference, nan secrecy that had transpired, was not thing we supported.

'But I learned a very valuable instruction — erstwhile our children make a choice, retrieve our opinions and power are beautiful overmuch redundant.'

She added that, aft a fewer years, 'we would person to admit we were wrong'.