James Cameron called Arnold Schwarzenegger a "sick guy" over his Terminator 2 ideas

Arnold Schwarzenegger has revealed that James Cameron wasn't really a instrumentality of his Terminator 2 ideas.

Speaking astatine a sheet up of an Academy Museum of Motion Pictures screening of Terminator 2, Schwarzenegger shared that he had his ain thoughts connected wherever his characteristic should caput successful nan Terminator sequel.

"The logic why it became a large deed was, number one, Jim Cameron. Jim Cameron is simply a brilliant writer. He came up pinch this superb idea, moreover though astatine nan opening I was suspicious," Schwarzenegger said (H/T IndieWire). "He said 'I want to make you a bully Terminator.'"

Schwarzenegger wanted to hit his termination count successful nan first movie, however. "I said 'What do you mean a bully Terminator?' I was sidesplitting 68 group successful nan first one," he commented. "In nan 2nd 1 I person to termination 150. We spell up! Cut their throats and sprout them pinch a cannon and tally them complete pinch a car.' I had to outdo [Sylvester] Stallone. I said that my full ngo was being number 1 astatine sidesplitting amounts of group connected screen."

Luckily, though, Cameron was group connected his ain plan. "He said 'Arnold, extremity it. You're a very sick guy. I americium gonna make judge that successful Terminator 2, you're not gonna termination 1 azygous person,'" Schwarzenegger recalled. "I said that's nan stupidest point I've ever heard. How tin this beryllium Terminator 2 without maine sidesplitting anyone? At slightest propulsion a fewer token bodies successful there."

Schwarzenegger has besides precocious said nan Terminator movies predicted nan future pinch nan emergence of AI. "Now complete nan people of decades, it has go a reality," he said. "So it's not immoderate much imagination aliases benignant of futuristic. It is present today. And truthful this is nan bonzer penning of Jim Cameron."

