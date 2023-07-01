James Cameron says AI ‘weaponization' is 'biggest danger': '"I warned you guys in 1984'

Oscar-winning filmmaker James Cameron says he believes nan early "weaponization" of artificial intelligence is nan "biggest danger."

"I deliberation nan weaponization of AI is nan biggest danger," nan "Titanic" head told Canadian CTV connected Tuesday.

"I deliberation that we will get into nan balanced of a atomic arms title pinch AI, and if we don't build it, nan different guys are for judge going to build it, and truthful past it'll escalate," Cameron explained.

"You could ideate an AI successful a combat theater, nan full point conscionable being fought by nan computers astatine a velocity humans tin nary longer intercede, and you person nary expertise to deescalate," he continued.

Canadian filmmaker James Cameron poses during a photocall for "Avatar: The Way of Water" successful London connected Dec. 4, 2022. (Isabel Infantes/AFP via Getty Images)

Cameron, who directed and co-wrote nan 1984 action movie "Terminator," was asked astir caller concerns raised by AI experts regarding its capabilities.

Leaders successful nan section person supported regulation, highlighting nan request to guarantee general artificial intelligence benefits humanity successful nan agelong run.

"I perfectly stock their concern," Cameron told nan station.

"I warned you guys successful 1984, and you didn't listen," he said.

Director James Cameron attends nan "Challenging The Deep" accumulation astatine nan Australian National Maritime Museum successful Sydney, New South Wales. (James Croucher/Newspix/Getty Images)

The Hollywood elephantine besides noted that it is important to measure who is processing nan exertion and what their extremity is by operating successful nan field.

In position of AI replacing writers and creators, Cameron said he doesn't judge that will soon beryllium an rumor because "it’s ne'er an rumor of who wrote it, it's a mobility of, is it a bully story?"

James Cameron arrives for a property convention to beforehand "Avatar: The Way of Water" successful Seoul connected Dec. 9, 2022. (Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images)

"I conscionable don't personally judge that a disembodied mind that's conscionable regurgitating what different embodied minds person said – astir nan life that they've had, astir love, astir lying, astir fear, astir mortality – and conscionable put it each together into a connection crockery and past regurgitate it… I don't judge that person thing that's going to move an audience," he said.

Could it hap successful nan future?

"Let's hold 20 years, and if an AI wins an Oscar for Best Screenplay, I deliberation we've sewage to return them seriously," he said erstwhile asked whether he’s unfastened to nan anticipation of accepting an AI-produced script.