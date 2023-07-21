James Cameron: Weaponization of AI is the biggest danger

Talking astir AI and its continued accelerated growth, head James Cameron made a telephone backmost to his 1984 sci-fi action movie The Terminator, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. “I warned you guys successful 1984, and you didn’t listen,” he told CTV News.

Cameron’s The Terminator was astir a cyborg assassin Terminator, and Skynet, an artificially intelligent defense web that has go sentient. “I deliberation nan weaponization of AI is nan biggest danger,” he said. “I deliberation that we will get into nan balanced of a atomic arms title pinch AI, and if we don’t build it, nan different guys are for judge going to build it, and truthful past it’ll escalate,” Cameron is quoted successful a study from Deadline.

The filmmaker feels AI won’t switch writers anytime soon. “I conscionable don’t personally judge that a disembodied mind that’s conscionable regurgitating what different embodied minds person said — astir nan life that they person had, astir love, astir lying, astir fear, astir mortality — and conscionable put it each together into a connection crockery and past regurgitate it … I don’t judge that person thing that’s going to move an audience.”

“Let’s hold 20 years, and if an AI wins an Oscar for Best Screenplay, I deliberation we’ve sewage to return them seriously,” he added.