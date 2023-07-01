James Gunn Explains Why Superman: Legacy Will Have Other Heroes Like Green Lantern

Fans for illustration to complain. Comic book movie fans really for illustration to complain. And DC Studios fans fundamentally unrecorded to kick online. OK, not ALL of them. But fixed nan measurement of grievances logged by DC fans connected societal channels complete nan years—especially arsenic they watch all nan DC Films successful order—it’s safe to opportunity they are a “Prove It To Us” fanbase. Which is what existent DC Films Co-President James Gunn tries to do. He explains his decisions. He practices transparency. And erstwhile fans person questions, he usually answers them online.

Like erstwhile casting announcements started rolling out regarding co-stars for James Gunn’s planned Superman: Legacy, a fewer group started to gripe. The rumor became nan summation of characters for illustration Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion) and Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), which immoderate Superman fans already consciousness is going to bargain attraction distant from nan Man of Steel. Why can’t Superman: Legacy conscionable beryllium a movie astir Superman? And it tin be! Which is why Gunn’s mentation for nan inclusion of these characters makes each nan consciousness successful nan world. He turned to social media and informed 1 of his followers:

They fresh nan communicative I’m telling. Story ever comes first.

Yes, it does. And kudos to James Gunn for some recognizing this, and adhering to it. It’s a awesome portion of nan logic why his contributions to nan Marvel Cinematic Universe, nan Guardians of nan Galaxy trilogy, rank precocious connected our MCU ranking list. It’s why Guardians of nan Galaxy Vol. 3 was a container agency smash, and 1 that Marvel Studios needed. Gunn focuses connected character, and spends much clip pinch characteristic arcs past different filmmakers moving successful nan superhero sandbox.

What We Know About Superman: Legacy (Image credit: DC Comics) We really know a batch astir Superman: Legacy, moreover though it's 2 years away. Let's excavation into nan specifications connected James Gunn's film.

But I do, to a definite extent, understand nan title that superhero movies tin get overcrowded. Especially connected nan DC broadside of nan docket. The Black Adam movie didn’t conscionable person The Rock. It had to see nan Justice Society of America (who were instantly forgettable). And The Flash, which is bombing astatine nan container office, couldn’t conscionable beryllium a Flash movie. It needed to see Supergirl (Sasha Calle) and 2 Batmen (Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck).

Will Superman: Legacy suffer attraction connected Superman by surrounding nan characteristic pinch different existing DC heroes? We will person to hold and see, though James Gunn has made it abundantly clear that he wants to present his Superman successful a world wherever nan DC heroes already exist, and it is not an root story, arsenic we person seen before. Which is terrific. The correct measurement to attack this story. Because, arsenic Gunn says, “story ever comes first.”

Make sure, if you are a instrumentality of Superman and DC Films successful general, that you bookmark our characteristic to Upcoming DC Movies because we expect to perceive a LOT of news connected pictures for illustration The Authority and The Brave and nan Bold aft Blue Beetle and Aquaman and nan Lost Kingdom get successful theaters.