James May says he, Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond are much more ‘liberal-minded’ in real life

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for each nan latest intermezo news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter

James May has insisted that he, Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond are much “liberal-minded” than group mightiness think.

The presenting trio hosted racing programme Top Gear together from 2002 to 2015. When Clarkson was dismissed aft attacking a shaper connected nan group of nan show, Clarkson and Hammond besides left, pinch each 3 moving to Prime Video to movie motoring bid The Grand Tour.

However, contempt this and different scandals pursuing nan trio, May has stressed successful a caller question and reply that he and his co-stars weren’t arsenic reactionary arsenic their critics mightiness think.

“We are reasonably liberal-minded, modern, forward-thinking people,” nan 60-year-old said.

“We do ham it up. Please don’t deliberation we’re wholly for illustration that successful existent life.”

Doubling down, May insisted that their manner astatine nan tallness of Top Gear-mania was a acold outcry from nan “rock’n’roll” image.

“There was nary doing cocaine retired of girls’ navels,” he said. “We behaved rather severely astatine times doing Top Gear Live astir nan world and made a batch of noise, but it wasn’t arsenic rock’n’roll arsenic we liked to deliberation it was.

“We conscionable utilized to portion excessively overmuch vino and beer, shriek and outcry astatine each other, trying to beryllium nan funniest personification successful nan room. A batch of nan time, we were having a snooze and a bully cup of tea.”

May, Clarkson and Hammond person hosted The Grand Tour on Prime Video for 5 seasons, starting successful 2016.

Clarkson (centre) hosted ‘Top Gear’ from 2002 to 2015 pinch Hammond (left) and May (right) (Getty Images)

However, nan show’s early remains unclear pursuing contention surrounding Jeremy Clarkson and comments he made astir Meghan Markle successful December.

The journalist, 63, published a file successful The Sun successful which he wrote that he despised Meghan connected “a cellular level” and dreamt of nan duchess being paraded naked done Britain while a crowd threw “excrement” astatine her.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. aft free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. aft free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Clarkson issued a lengthy nationalist apology connected his Instagram relationship astatine nan clip saying he “felt sick” erstwhile he realised he had “completely messed up” successful penning nan column, which had go IPSO’s most-complained astir article ever. Last month, the property watchdog upheld a sexism title astir nan article.

At nan time, reports emerged claiming that Amazon had “cut ties” pinch Clarkson.

However, May denied these rumours, stating successful June: “Some group person said we’ve been cancelled. But really we’re getting rather adjacent to nan extremity of our contract, but we didn’t really person immoderate peculiar plans to support going because we’re each really conscionable getting a spot old. It mightiness beryllium clip to fto personification other person a ace astatine it.”