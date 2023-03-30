James Outman sees his 'dream come true' during a rocking start for Dodgers

The pet stone that James Outman inherited from pitcher Marshall Kasowski astatine triple-A Oklahoma City past play and traveled pinch him to Phoenix this outpouring followed nan Dodgers rookie outfielder to Chavez Ravine this week, though it hasn’t taken up imperishable residence successful Outman’s locker.

“It was passed down to maine pinch nan thought that it would bring bully fortune,” Outman said of nan grey fist-sized chromatic pinch a toothy grin drawn successful black-magic marker arsenic a face. “We had him arsenic a mascot for nan pitchers, and they started giving up excessively galore hits.

“We figured it would beryllium bully for nan hitters, truthful they gave it to me. But I deliberation nan anticipation was that, astatine immoderate point, I’d walk down ‘Rocko’ to nan adjacent person.”

The adjacent personification is going to person to wait. Outman is not astir to driblet nan rock, not aft crushing a two-run homer successful nan sixth inning of his first commencement successful Dodger Stadium, an opposite-field changeable to near halfway that sealed an 8-2 victory complete nan Arizona Diamondbacks earlier a sellout crowd of 52,075 connected Thursday night.

The left-handed-hitting Outman besides walked and scored connected Will Smith’s score-tying two-run single successful nan 3rd inning and singled to correct field, alertly took 2nd connected a bobble by Jake McCarthy and scored connected Smith’s sacrifice alert successful nan eighth.

“I don’t deliberation immoderate infinitesimal is going to beryllium excessively large for him,” Dodgers head Dave Roberts said of Outman, who won a platoon domiciled by hitting .283 (15 for 53) pinch a team-leading 8 extra-base hits, 3 of them homers, and 11 RBI successful 23 outpouring games.

“It’s benignant of his heartbeat, nan head. He’s conscionable sewage a good, calm demeanor. There’s a quiet assurance there. So him hitting a homer coming wasn’t surprising.”

Outman, 25, showed small emotion erstwhile Roberts informed him aft Tuesday night’s Freeway Series accumulation finale against nan Angels that he would beryllium starting successful halfway section connected Thursday night.

“I deliberation he benignant of straight-faced me,” Roberts said. “He benignant of gave maine a motion while chewing his bubblegum. And that was it. It was good. I liked that. … He does a bully occupation of getting nan emotions done that gum he is ever chewing.”

James Outman, right, celebrates pinch Miguel Vargas aft hitting a two-run location tally successful nan sixth inning against nan Arizona Diamondbacks connected Thursday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Two nights later, arsenic he prepared for his first-ever opening-day start, Outman’s tummy was churning.

“Yeah, decidedly astatine nan beginning,” Outman said, erstwhile asked if he was nervous. “I couldn’t enactment still erstwhile they were doing each nan [pregame introductions]. But, you know, erstwhile nan crippled started going, I benignant of settled them a small bit.”

His first sheet quality helped. Outman fell down Arizona ace Zac Gallen pinch a two-strike count but took nan adjacent 4 pitches for balls, laying disconnected an 86-mph changeup conscionable beneath nan area for a walk.

Outman took 3rd connected Miguel Rojas’ ground-rule double to correct section and scored erstwhile Smith poked a two-out, two-run azygous to correct section to make it 2-2.

“I deliberation it decidedly relaxed me, for sure,” Outman said of nan walk. “You know, conscionable getting connected base, moving and scoring. And successful that situation, we tied nan crippled up, truthful astatine that point, it conscionable felt for illustration we were successful a ballgame.”

Outman struck retired connected Gallen’s 88-mph cut-fastball successful nan fourth, and nan Dodgers scored 3 runs connected RBI singles by Smith, J.D. Martinez and David Peralta successful nan 5th to return a 5-2 lead.

Outman followed chap rookie Miguel Vargas’ leadoff locomotion successful nan sixth by lining a 94-mph fastball from reliever Cole Sulser 390 feet complete nan wall successful left-center for his 2nd homer–he homered erstwhile successful a four-game cameo pinch nan Dodgers past summer–and a 7-2 lead.

He besides scored an security tally successful nan eighth aft starring disconnected pinch a azygous to right, taking 2nd connected an correction and scoring connected Smith’s sacrifice fly, which gave nan Dodgers catcher 4 RBIs successful nan game.

As Outman prepared himself for Thursday night’s game, he heard a acquainted refrain from veterans specified arsenic first baseman Freddie Freeman and correct fielder Mookie Betts.

“Guys said you only get 1 first opening-day start, truthful really bask it,” Outman said. “Soak it each in.”

Outman appeared to do conscionable that arsenic he rounded nan bases connected his first regular-season location tally successful Dodger Stadium.

“It was cool,” Outman said. “The fans are awesome. It was awesome. It was a dream travel true.”