James Webb Space Telescope captures dazzling galaxy collision

5 days ago
The James Webb Space Telescope has captured an image of a stunning cosmic collision. 

The Milky Way-sized postulation NGC 3256 lies astir 120 cardinal light-years distant successful nan constellation Vela.

The European Space Agency and NASA said that it was estimated to person formed 500 cardinal years ago, pinch nan intermingling of particulate and state from nan effect of nan 2 monolithic spiral galaxies that sparked prima formation. 

The distorted galaxy's babe stars radiance astir brightly successful infrared ray and agelong tendrils uncover its turbulent past. 

HUBBLE TELESCOPE SPIES SPARKLING IRREGULAR GALAXY 11 MILLION LIGHT-YEARS AWAY

The postulation NGC 3256 captured by nan James Webb Space Telescope

The peculiar postulation NGC 3256 dominates this image from nan NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope. This Milky Way-sized postulation lies astir 120 cardinal light-years distant successful nan constellation Vela and is simply a denizen of nan Hydra-Centaurus Supercluster. NGC 3256 whitethorn look peaceful, a swirl of tightly entwined spiral arms group successful a hazy unreality of light, but this image shows nan aftermath of an ancient cosmic clash. (Credit: ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, L. Armus, A. Evans)

The reddish and orangish dispersed crossed nan image incorporate specified stars, creating mini particulate grains. 

Extended tidal features are besides captured, including stars pulled retired of nan galaxies upon their crash.

Notably, erstwhile galaxies collide, clouds of stars walk done 1 different for illustration clouds of smoke. 

ASTRONOMERS USING NASA JAMES WEBB SPACE TELESCOPE DISCOVER AN INTERCONNECTED WEB OF GALAXIES

The postulation NGC 3256 captured by nan Hubble Space Telescope

The postulation NGC 3256 takes halfway shape successful this image from nan NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. (Credit: ESA/Hubble, NASA)

However, comparatively, state and particulate interacts pinch stunning results. 

This image contains information from Webb's Near-Infrared Camera and Mid-Infrared Instrument,

Previous observations of nan postulation pinch the Hubble Space Telescope revealed nan collision astatine visible wavelengths.

A Hubble Space Telescope image of NGC 3256

This image, taken pinch nan Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) and nan Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS), some installed connected nan NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, shows nan peculiar postulation NGC 3256.  (Credit: ESA/Hubble, NASA)

An image from its Advanced Camera for Surveys and Wide Field Camer 3 showed nan acheronian threads of particulate and molecular state astir nan centers of nan galaxies successful detail, arsenic good arsenic nan basking stars that springiness nan halfway a bluish hue.

Capturing sparkling infrared galaxies for illustration NGC 3256 will assistance astronomers' knowing of really the James Webb Space Telescope tin unravel nan analyzable histories of adjacent star-forming galaxies.

