London-based biology group Earthsight has accused the Japanese government of not acting to halt imports of much than $410 cardinal (€378 million) worthy of what they telephone "conflict timber" from Russia following nan onslaught connected Ukraine.

The activists declare that, despite sanctions imposed by Tokyo, Japanese business proceed to bargain sawn lumber (processed wood) from Russia's Far East.

Sam Lawson, Earthsight head and nan report's author, said Japanese consumers are unwittingly helping to money nan warfare successful Ukraine.

"After world timber certification bodies scaled backmost aliases ended operations successful [Russia] pursuing Putin's aggression, EU officials declared it intolerable for overseas buyers to reliably trace Russian wood to nan constituent of harvest," he was quoted arsenic saying by Earthsight.

"So it is intolerable for these Japanese investors and buyers to beryllium judge their purchases are not helping to money nan execution of guiltless Ukrainians, successful summation to destroying precious forests," he added.

All forests successful Russia are owned by nan state, pinch a important information moreover straight owned by nan Russian military.

Ukrainian anti-war and biology activists person described nan profits still being made from Russian wood arsenic "blood money" and person reiterated demands first made successful March 2022 for contiguous sanctions connected each Russian timber and wood products.

Japan bans logs and wood chips, but not sawn lumber

The EU and nan UK were speedy to enforce complete bans connected imports of Russian timber successful nan early stages of nan invasion, while nan US responded by sharply expanding tariffs. In April 2022, Japan banned imports of logs, wood chips and veneer from Russia, although, by that time, nan move was purely symbolic. Moscow had already outlawed exports of those aforesaid products to Japan connected nan grounds that it was an "unfriendly country."

The authorities of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida insists that it is pursuing world sanctions connected Moscow. But Tokyo has decided not to extremity importing lipid and earthy state from nan Russian Far East. Moreover, neither Moscow nor Tokyo acted to halt nan waste of sawn lumber, which accounted for 90% of their wood waste and acquisition earlier nan war.

One of nan largest suppliers of nan wood is reportedly nan RFP Group, which has agelong been connected to sanctioned oligarch Roman Abramovich, nan billionaire erstwhile proprietor of Chelsea Football Club. Additionally, a sizeable information of nan institution is apparently owned by nan Russian government.

Abramovich sold nan mostly of his holdings successful nan institution successful January 2022, though Earthsight says it has paperwork that indicates he still retains a 9% stake. In nan aforesaid month, Japan's Iida Group purchased a mostly liking successful nan RFP Group. The changes took spot 1 period earlier Russian forces invaded Ukraine.

'Business business successful Russia is changing from infinitesimal to moment'

The Iida Group claims to beryllium nan largest builder of houses successful Japan. In a connection issued to DW, nan institution made nary remark connected whether it intends to halt its operations successful Russia.

"We are looking astatine nan business from various points of position and are making accelerated decisions, truthful arsenic not to undermine nan worth of nan shares held by our existing shareholders," an Iida Group spokesperson said. "To that end, we will effort to cod nan correct accusation and analyse it arsenic nan business business successful Russia is changing from infinitesimal to infinitesimal each day."

The Earthsight investigation besides identified Itochu Kenzai Corp, a subsidiary of nan Itochu conglomerate that focuses connected interior fittings, arsenic nan biggest importer of RFP's Yezo pine lumber.

A spokesperson for nan institution denied that it imports immoderate Russian lumber from nan RFP Group.

However, Russian customs export documents seen by DW would look to contradict that claim. The export records show that Amurskaya LK, a subsidiary of nan RFP Group, provided "Coniferous timber, rough, unplaned, unshelled, unsmooth dried lumber" pinch a worth of astir $10,300 to Itochu Kenzai Corp arsenic precocious arsenic February 17 this year. The paperwork shows that nan 22,580 kilograms (nearly 5,000 pounds) shipment arrived astatine Nagoya larboard successful Aichi Prefecture.

Lumber 'very important' for building firms

In 2017, Itochu Kenzai was 1 of respective companies identified by a conjugation of NGOs complaining astir plywood linked to nan demolition of rainforests successful Malaysian Borneo, arsenic good arsenic quality authorities abuses linked to nan building of Japan's caller nationalist stadium, which formed nan attraction of nan Tokyo Olympic Games successful 2020.

Yet different institution identified successful nan Earthsight investigation is TM Baikal, which is based successful Irkutsk and 100% owned by Japanese firms.

An charismatic of nan Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries successful Tokyo told DW that nan business is "very complicated."

"The authorities decides nan products that are connected nan database for import bans and it was decided that sawn lumber would not beryllium connected nan list," said nan official, who declined to beryllium identified by name. "This wood is virtually each utilized by lodging companies but we do not cognize why this argumentation has been group for illustration this."

The charismatic agreed that nan rules mightiness alteration successful nan future, though he emphasized that nan lumber imports "are very important to nan Japanese building industry."

