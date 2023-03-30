Japan, China foreign ministers to hold talks in Beijing

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi announced connected Friday his scheme to sojourn Beijing this play for talks pinch his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang, wherever he will push for nan early merchandise of a Japanese businessman precocious detained successful nan state for alleged espionage.

Hayashi said astatine a property convention that he will besides make a four-day travel to Brussels from Monday to be a overseas ministerial gathering of NATO countries and their partners, astatine which they are apt to reaffirm their unified stance complete Russia's penetration of Ukraine.

Combined photograph shows Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi (L) and his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang. (Kyodo)

Referring to his planned two-day sojourn to nan Chinese superior from Saturday, Hayashi said he will "explain our nation's position" connected existent issues betwixt Tokyo and Beijing, including nan detention case.

Hayashi will beryllium nan first Japanese overseas curate to sojourn China since December 2019, arsenic good arsenic nan first to clasp an in-person gathering pinch his Chinese counterpart since November 2020, according to nan Japanese Foreign Ministry.

The gathering comes amid Japan pressing for nan merchandise of a elder worker of Japanese pharmaceutical patient Astellas Pharma Inc., detained successful Beijing successful March connected suspicion of engaging successful espionage, putting further strain connected bilateral ties.

"I will person a candid and in-depth speech of views (with Qin) to build constructive and unchangeable Japan-China relations," Hayashi said.

Hayashi noted that his China sojourn is portion of preparations for nan Group of Seven summit, which will beryllium hosted successful Hiroshima by Japan successful May, and wherever G-7 members scheme to talk a slew of issues concerning nan Indo-Pacific region, including those involving China.

Beijing besides announced Hayashi's travel to China, pinch Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning saying astatine a property convention Friday that nan state "attaches awesome importance" to his sojourn and will "strengthen speech and communication" pinch Tokyo.

Mao echoed Hayashi's view, saying Beijing will besides beforehand nan building of "constructive and unchangeable Sino-Japanese relations that meet nan requirements of nan caller era."

Japan and China person agelong been astatine loggerheads complete nan Tokyo-controlled Senkaku Islands successful nan East China Sea, which Beijing claims and calls Diaoyu, pinch Chinese seashore defender vessels many times entering territorial waters astir nan uninhabited islets.

In November past year, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed astatine a acme successful Bangkok to put Hayashi's sojourn to China. Qin reiterated his invitation during telephone talks betwixt nan 2 overseas ministers past month.

Qin, a erstwhile Chinese ambassador to nan United States, succeeded Wang Yi successful precocious December past year, and was promoted to authorities councilor this month.

In nan Belgian capital, overseas ministers from countries specified arsenic South Korea, Australia and Ukraine will besides be nan North Atlantic Treaty Organization meeting, according to Hayashi.

It will beryllium nan 2nd consecutive twelvemonth that Hayashi attends a NATO overseas ministerial meeting.