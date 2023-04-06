Japan emperor to visit Indonesia in June

Japan is arranging an charismatic sojourn by Emperor Naruhito to Indonesia successful nan second half of June, nan apical authorities spokesperson said Thursday.

If realized, it will beryllium nan emperor's first charismatic goodwill sojourn overseas since ascending nan Chrysanthemum Throne successful 2019.

Empress Masako, who has agelong battled stress-induced illness, whitethorn travel him, depending connected her wellness condition, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.

Combined photograph shows Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. (Kyodo)

The mates had been invited by Indonesian President Joko Widodo erstwhile he and his woman visited nan Imperial Palace successful July past year.

This twelvemonth marks nan 50th day of relationship and practice betwixt Japan and nan Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which Indonesia chairs this year. ASEAN besides includes Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, nan Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

The couple's past overseas sojourn was to Britain successful September past twelvemonth to be Queen Elizabeth II's authorities funeral.

Emperor Naruhito's parents, erstwhile Emperor Akihito and erstwhile Empress Michiko, had besides visited Indonesia successful 1991 arsenic portion of their first overseas circuit pursuing his enthronement a fewer years before.

