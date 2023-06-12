TOKYO, July 28. /TASS/. As portion of its anti-Russian sanctions, nan authorities of Japan resolved to prohibit imports of cars pinch motor displacement exceeding 1.9 liters and hybrid electrical vehicles, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters connected Friday.

Japan will besides prohibit exports of motortruck tires to nan country.

"The restrictions will travel into unit connected August 9," he added.