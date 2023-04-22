Japan readies to shoot down North Korea spy satellite debris

Defence curate besides ordered nan deployment of destroyers equipped pinch SM-3 ship-to-air missiles to Japanese coastal waters.

Japan has activated rocket interceptors and is preparing to sprout down immoderate fragments from a North Korean outer that whitethorn autumn connected Japanese territory.

Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada connected Saturday instructed troops to fresh PAC-3 surface-to-air missiles successful southwestern Japan, including Okinawa and adjacent islands, successful an area believed to beryllium nether a formation way of a North Korean rocket that will transportation nan satellite.

He besides ordered nan deployment of destroyers equipped pinch SM-3 ship-to-air missiles to coastal waters, according to a ministry statement.

“We are making nan basal preparations because of nan anticipation of issuing an bid to destruct ballistic missiles and different objects,” it said.

Hamada instructed troops to “implement measures basal to limit harm successful nan arena of a ballistic rocket falling”.

An bid to occurrence missiles has to beryllium approved by nan premier minister.

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un said earlier this week its first subject spy outer will beryllium launched connected an unspecified date.

In 2012 and 2016, North Korea tested ballistic missiles that Pyongyang called outer launches. Both missiles flew complete nan Okinawa region.

‘Invasion rehearsal’

North Korea has test-fired astir 100 missiles since early past year, saying it was responding to associated US-South Korean subject manoeuvres it calls an penetration rehearsal. Several of nan missiles flew complete Japan aliases landed disconnected nan bluish Japanese coast.

Last week, North Korea test-launched a solid-fuelled intercontinental ballistic rocket for nan first time.

North Korea is expected to transportation retired much weapons tests arsenic nan United States and South Korea proceed their associated aerial workout into adjacent week.

On Tuesday G7 overseas ministers gathering successful Japan demanded North Korea refrain from immoderate further ballistic rocket tests pursuing a spate of launches this year. The group of rich | nations besides warned Pyongyang against carrying retired an expected atomic weapons test, and said location would beryllium a “robust” consequence if it did not comply.