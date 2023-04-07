Japan’s Annual Penis Festival Is Unlike Anything Else

In early April, scores of revelers stitchery successful nan metropolis of Kawasaki, astir 30 minutes southbound of Tokyo, to observe Kanamara Matsuri – Japan’s infamous penis festival, pinch a sanction translating astir to Festival of nan Steel Phallus. Kanamara Matsuri’s main festivities person taken spot connected nan first Sunday of April since 1969 (yes, seriously).
At nan show centering connected nan um, organ and fertility, attendees get to erect gigantic penis statues connected handheld shrines, bask penis-shaped lollipops, bargain penis-shaped candles, and (obviously) dress arsenic penises. There’s a seemingly endless array of phallic merch!
“Amazing. So fun, truthful unique, specified a different experience,” 1 Australian tourer who went to this year’s gathering told Euronews. “It’s truthful weird coming from Australia to spot thing for illustration this, but it looks for illustration everyone’s having a awesome time.”
In nan past, an estimated 50,000 group from astir nan world person gathered annually for nan festival, pinch numbers shrinking successful caller years owed to COVID. Besides being visually unique, nan show has taken connected a affirmative message: raising consciousness astir safe activity and gathering profits from merch income to money HIV research. (In caller years, Japan has seen a rise successful rates of sexually transmitted diseases for illustration syphilis, pinch much than 50% more patients treated for nan disease successful 2022 than successful 2021, per Japanese news root nan Mainichi.) The arena has besides been an inclusive abstraction for Japanese LGBTQ communities.
But what astir nan festival’s origins? During Japan’s Edo Period, from 1603 to 1867, Kawasaki was known for having rather nan nightlife scene, arsenic it was a celebrated halfway for waste and acquisition and commerce. The city’s Kanayama Shrine, built successful astir 698 CE, features a statue of a alloy penis and became a spot for activity workers to believe for protection against sexually transmitted infections and for others to believe for fertility. This history, mixed pinch 1 peculiar section folktale involving a toothed demon and a alloy penis – rather nan combo – led to nan modern type of Kanamara Matsuri.
BuzzFeed News past attended Kanamara Matsuri in 2019. We decided to spell backmost post-COVID and nan show is still going strong, pinch revelers partying other hard.