In early April, scores of revelers stitchery successful nan metropolis of Kawasaki, astir 30 minutes southbound of Tokyo, to observe Kanamara Matsuri – Japan’s infamous penis festival, pinch a sanction translating astir to Festival of nan Steel Phallus. Kanamara Matsuri’s main festivities person taken spot connected nan first Sunday of April since 1969 (yes, seriously).

At nan show centering connected nan um, organ and fertility, attendees get to erect gigantic penis statues connected handheld shrines, bask penis-shaped lollipops, bargain penis-shaped candles, and (obviously) dress arsenic penises. There’s a seemingly endless array of phallic merch!

“Amazing. So fun, truthful unique, specified a different experience,” 1 Australian tourer who went to this year’s gathering told Euronews. “It’s truthful weird coming from Australia to spot thing for illustration this, but it looks for illustration everyone’s having a awesome time.”