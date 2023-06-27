Japan’s Native Ainu Fight for Vestige of Identity

Masaki Sashima gazed done nan fog 1 caller day onto nan grey waters of nan Tokachi River successful Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost island. From here, his Indigenous people, nan Ainu, erstwhile utilized spears and nets to drawback nan salmon they regarded arsenic gifts from nan gods.

Under Japanese law, stream sportfishing for this salmon, an basal portion of Ainu cuisine, waste and acquisition and belief culture, has been disconnected limits for much than a century. Mr. Sashima, 72, said it was clip for his group to regain what they spot arsenic a earthy right, and reconstruct 1 of nan past vestiges of a decimated Ainu identity.

“In nan past successful our culture, nan salmon were for everybody to bask wrong nan community,” he said. “The salmon is present for us, and we want to guarantee our correct to beryllium capable to return this fish.”

Mr. Sashima is starring a group that is suing nan cardinal and prefectural governments to reclaim salmon sportfishing rights, 4 years aft Japan’s Parliament passed a rule recognizing nan Ainu arsenic nan nation’s Indigenous people.