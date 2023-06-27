Japan’s Native Ainu Fight for Vestige of Identity

A group representing nan Indigenous group has sued to regain nan right, mislaid complete a period ago, to freely food for salmon successful a Hokkaido river.
By Motoko Rich and Hikari Hida
Reporting from Urahoro and Shiraoi successful nan bluish Japanese prefecture of Hokkaido
Masaki Sashima gazed done nan fog 1 caller day onto nan grey waters of nan Tokachi River successful Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost island. From here, his Indigenous people, nan Ainu, erstwhile utilized spears and nets to drawback nan salmon they regarded arsenic gifts from nan gods.
Under Japanese law, stream sportfishing for this salmon, an basal portion of Ainu cuisine, waste and acquisition and belief culture, has been disconnected limits for much than a century. Mr. Sashima, 72, said it was clip for his group to regain what they spot arsenic a earthy right, and reconstruct 1 of nan past vestiges of a decimated Ainu identity.
“In nan past successful our culture, nan salmon were for everybody to bask wrong nan community,” he said. “The salmon is present for us, and we want to guarantee our correct to beryllium capable to return this fish.”
Mr. Sashima is starring a group that is suing nan cardinal and prefectural governments to reclaim salmon sportfishing rights, 4 years aft Japan’s Parliament passed a rule recognizing nan Ainu arsenic nan nation’s Indigenous people.
For centuries, Japanese assimilation policies person stripped nan Ainu of their land, forced them to springiness up hunting and sportfishing for farming aliases different menial jobs, and pushed them into Japanese-language schools wherever it was intolerable to sphere their ain language.
When nan authorities banned each stream fishing during nan Meiji era, which ran from 1868 to 1912, nan main justification was to protect stocks of salmon arsenic they spawn connected their measurement to nan Pacific Ocean.
The move coincided pinch a authorities argumentation to push nan Ainu distant from sportfishing arsenic their livelihood to springiness an advantage to Japanese fishermen who would return salmon from nan sea, said Shinichi Yamada, a professor of quality sciences astatine Sapporo Gakuin University who has written astir Ainu history and sportfishing rights.
Ainu advocates opportunity Japanese rule does not abide by nan United Nations Declaration connected nan Rights of Indigenous Peoples, which stipulates nan correct to usage lands and resources claimed done accepted ownership aliases practices. Japan voted for nan nonbinding declaration successful 2007.
“Japan is simply a state that says it follows nan norm of law, but successful position of Indigenous rights, they are very behind,” said Shiro Kayano, head of a backstage depository successful eastbound Hokkaido and the son of nan only Ainu to service successful nan Japanese Parliament. “Ainu group who take to do truthful should person nan action to spell back” to nan accepted Ainu lifestyle, Mr. Kayano said.
The ranks of nan Ainu person shrunk truthful debased that successful nan past charismatic survey, taken successful 2017, only 13,118 group identified arsenic Ainu successful Hokkaido, which has a full organization of astir 5.2 million. UNESCO has designated nan Ainu connection arsenic “critically endangered.”
This year, nan Japanese authorities plans to walk astir $40 cardinal to support Ainu taste activities, tourism and industry, nether nan 2019 rule that recognized nan Ainu arsenic an Indigenous people. The caller rule enshrined a erstwhile resolution from a decade earlier.
In 2020, nan authorities opened an Ainu depository successful Shiraoi, southbound of Sapporo, nan prefectural capital, to observe Ainu traditions specified arsenic dance, woodcarving, archery and embroidery. A humanities timeline successful nan main grounds hallway acknowledges that Japanese invaders “oppressed” nan Ainu, bringing diseases that wiped retired parts of nan population, forcing Japanese customs connected them and granting them cultivation onshore that was “often uncultivable.”
Critics opportunity neither nan caller rule nor nan museum, nan Upopoy National Ainu Museum and Park, goes acold capable to empower nan Ainu aft hundreds of years of being ignored by Japanese politicians who insisted that Japan was an ethnically homogeneous nation.
While nan authorities emphasizes Ainu crafts, euphony and dance, “I deliberation we should person governmental rights,” said Kanako Uzawa, an Ainu authorities master and nan niece of a salient Ainu leader.
With an acquisition strategy that hardly acknowledges nan beingness of Hokkaido’s Indigenous group successful textbooks aliases curriculum, immoderate Ainu opportunity they want much than an isolated museum.
Miyuki Muraki, 63, lawman executive head of nan Ainu museum, said that arsenic a child, her family ne'er talked astir their Ainu personality astatine home, and that classmates compared her and different Ainu children to dogs.
“In nan full society, each we study astir is Japanese culture,” she said. “They opportunity that is because location are not capable of us. But that is partially because we person not been capable to unrecorded our life freely.”
To Mr. Sashima, that tin hap only if nan Ainu tin drawback salmon from nan stream whenever they choose.
The prefectural politician grants yearly exemptions to nan Ainu to return a constricted number of salmon from nan stream for ceremonial purposes. Mr. Sashima said that moreover if his group, nan Raporo Ainu Nation, wins its lawsuit, it would ne'er return overmuch much than nan 100 aliases 200 salmon it is already regularly permitted each year.
“It is astir our rights, not nan number of fish,” said Mr. Sashima, who co-owns a section institution that makes sportfishing nets and holds a commercialized sportfishing licence for nan sea.
The lawsuit could travel earlier a tribunal for a proceeding arsenic early arsenic this fall. In tribunal filings, nan Japanese authorities says that nan prohibition connected stream sportfishing covers each Hokkaido residents and that nan Ainu are not entitled to typical authorities beyond nan yearly ceremonial exemption.
Michiaki Endo, a spokesperson successful nan Ainu argumentation section of nan Hokkaido prefectural government, declined to comment, citing nan pending lawsuit. Representatives of some nan Council for Ainu Policy Promotion wrong nan cardinal Cabinet Secretariat and nan nationalist fisheries agency besides declined to comment.
Even wrong Hokkaido’s Ainu community, opinions are divided complete really champion to sphere their culture.
Kazuaki Kaizawa, caput wide of nan Ainu Association of Hokkaido, an defense group, said it would for illustration to lobby authorities officials astir sportfishing rights, on pinch entree to onshore and forests.
Workers of Ainu practice astatine nan Upopoy depository said that alternatively than tribunal battles, they were exploring their taste roots.
The suit “is very important, but, astatine nan aforesaid time, we are a modern Japanese people,” said Tatsuaki Muta, 34, a depository worker who demonstrated a accepted woody canoe connected a caller afternoon. “So should we not travel nan laws?”
Several of nan 12 members of nan Raporo Ainu Nation — almost each of whom activity for Mr. Sashima — person discovered their roots successful nan people of pursuing nan lawsuit.
As a child, Koki Nagane, 38, thought nan Ainu had already died out. He ne'er thought he himself could beryllium Ainu.
On a caller afternoon, Mr. Nagane sat astatine a array successful nan section organization halfway pinch respective different members of nan group, assiduously moving a needle of yellowish thread into a set of indigo cloth. The teacher, Kazuko Hirokawa, 64, teased him astir his accomplishment pinch accepted embroidery contempt his heavy fingers, hardened from agelong days of braiding ropes and stretching ample nets.
For Mr. Sashima, pursuing nan suit and preserving Ainu traditions are astir leaving a legacy. Like galore different Ainu, arsenic a kid he had inklings — but ne'er knew for judge — that he was a personnel of nan Indigenous group.
But successful his 40s, he sewage into a barroom brawl erstwhile different man taunted him for his Ainu heritage. It was past that he decided to give his life to taste and governmental activism.
“Even erstwhile we would do embroideries aliases wood carvings and perfectly cipher was interested, I worked difficult connected my own,” he said arsenic tears rolled down his cheeks. “Ethnic favoritism doesn’t vanish nary matter wherever you go. You can’t hide from it anywhere.”
