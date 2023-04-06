Japan SDF chopper with 10 aboard goes missing near Okinawa

17 minutes ago
BREAKING NEWS: Japan Coast Guard whitethorn person recovered parts of missing chopper successful sea

TOKYO - A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force chopper pinch 10 group aboard went missing successful waters disconnected nan confederate prefecture of Okinawa connected Thursday, according to nan Japan Coast Guard and different sources.

The UH-60 multipurpose chopper vanished from radar astir 4:40 p.m. astir 18 kilometers northwest of an airdrome successful Okinawa Prefecture's Miyako Island, nan seashore defender said.

File photograph shows a UH-60 helicopter. (Photo courtesy of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force)(Kyodo) 

The seashore defender dispatched 4 patrol ships to adjacent waters to hunt for nan helicopter. Weather conditions were described arsenic mean erstwhile they arrived astir 6:10 p.m.

The chopper is based astatine nan GSDF Takayubaru campy successful nan southwestern Japan prefecture of Kumamoto, and was engaging successful surveillance activities, according to a Defense Ministry source.

Two pilots, 2 mechanics and six unit were connected committee and each were Self-Defense Force members, nan GSDF said.

