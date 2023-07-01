Japan thrash Spain 4-0 in Women's World Cup warning

15 hours ago
Japan’s players observe astatine nan extremity of nan the Women’s World Cup Group C shot lucifer against Spain successful Wellington, New Zealand, connected July 31, 2023.

Japan’s players observe astatine nan extremity of nan the Women’s World Cup Group C shot lucifer against Spain successful Wellington, New Zealand, connected July 31, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Hinata Miyazawa scored doubly and group up different arsenic Japan stunned Spain 4-0 astatine nan Women's World Cup connected Monday to group up a conflict pinch Norway successful nan knockout stage.

The Japanese delivered a instruction successful objective counter-attacking and led 3-0 astatine half-time to rumor a World Cup informing against 1 of nan title favourites.

The 2011 champions Japan topped nan group to play different erstwhile victor successful Norway while Spain will look Switzerland successful nan past 16.

Miyazawa's brace took her to 4 goals for nan tourney while Riko Ueki and Mina Tanaka bagged nan others for a hugely awesome Japan.

Boasting a big of European nine stars, Spain dominated possession successful beforehand of a crowd of 20,957 successful Wellington.

But they didn't create a azygous clear chance arsenic Japan soaked up unit and collapsed pinch pace, pinch lethal effect.

It was a tactical masterclass from Japan coach Futoshi Ikeda, whose squad denied abstraction and clip to Barcelona stars Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati.

"The Spanish team, pinch that benignant of offence, we decided to respond pinch a compact defence," Ikeda said.

"Once we recovered nan ball, we tried to onslaught to nan maximum astatine speed."

Japan's 3 first-half attempts resulted successful 3 blistering goals arsenic their speedy beforehand statement took advantage of a disorganised Spanish defence missing injured skipper Ivana Andres.

It was Japan's first triumph successful 5 attempts complete Spain.

Their 11 goals is nan astir by immoderate squad astatine nan tourney while they're 1 of 4 sides yet to concede a goal.

Miyazawa is besides nan tournament's starring scorer, though she was denied a chance to adhd to her 4 goals erstwhile replaced astatine halftime.

A beaming Miyazawa said starring nan title for nan aureate footwear was a astonishment and a "great pleasure".

"I ne'er imagined it. All of nan goals are because of nan different players giving maine nan correct passes. So it's everybody's goal, not conscionable me," she said.

With some teams having already qualified aft coasting past excavation opponents Zambia and Costa Rica, sixth-ranked Spain were considered nan favourites to apical nan group.

Only needing a tie to do so, nan Europeans controlled nan shot for agelong periods but they had fewer answers erstwhile their opponents collapsed pinch speed.

Spain coach Jorge Vilda conceded he'd been out-thought tactically.

"As nan caput coach I'm responsible for this defeat," he said.

"Yes I was surprised, they were exerting a batch of pressure.

"We had to break this debased artifact that they had but we were not capable to get past their lines to attack... and small by small they started scoring goals.

"We person not seen nan champion Spanish squad yet and I'm convinced that against Switzerland nan squad will respond positively."

The opener came successful nan 12th infinitesimal erstwhile Miyazawa outpaced nan defence to scope Jun Endo's curling walk from halfway earlier slotting debased past Misa Rodriguez.

Miyazawa turned supplier successful nan 29th minute, driving guardant earlier uncovering Ueki, whose changeable took a elephantine deflection and snuck wrong nan apical corner.

Another lightning speedy antagonistic gave Miyazawa abstraction and nan striker blasted powerfully past Rodriguez 5 minutes earlier nan interval.

Substitute Tanaka's sensational 82nd infinitesimal extremity came aft a sizzling solo tally from nan touchline that turned nan defence wrong out.

Ikeda has value astatine his disposal, having made 5 changes to his broadside who hit Costa Rica, including nan action of forwards Miyazawa and Ueki complete in-form Tanaka and Aoba Fujino.dgi/pst

Source Thehindu

