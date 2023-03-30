Japan tourism promotion held in Beijing to boost post-COVID demand

The Japanese Embassy successful Beijing hosted a tourism promotion arena Friday targeted astatine section manufacture officials arsenic request slow recovers aft China ended its strict "zero-COVID" argumentation and reopened its borders earlier this year.

The event, attended by astir 350 group including Chinese tourer agency and hose representatives, besides took spot arsenic Japan awaits China's remaining COVID-19 restrictions including for group tours to beryllium lifted.

Photo taken March 31, 2023, shows Okinawan "sanshin" drawstring instrumentality capacity astatine a tourism promotion arena hosted by nan Japanese Embassy successful Beijing. (Kyodo)

The gathering featured a Japanese Awa Odori creation and Okinawan "sanshin" drawstring instrumentality capacity arsenic good arsenic sampling of nan country's nutrient and portion including sushi, atom cakes and sake. A tuna cutting objection drew a ample crowd.

Japanese Ambassador to China Hideo Tarumi said he was "glad to big nan gathering astatine a clip erstwhile cherry blossoms are successful afloat bloom."

Earlier this year, China reopened its borders and resumed overseas group tours but Japan is not among immoderate 60 countries which Beijing has designated arsenic circuit destinations.

Wealthy Chinese individuals tin get aggregate introduction visas valid for up to 5 years to sojourn Japan, but not galore group clasp those visas, tourism manufacture officials said.

Although nan number of flights linking Japanese and Chinese cities has been gradually recovering, airfares stay precocious compared pinch nan level earlier nan commencement of nan pandemic successful 2020, they noted.

An charismatic of Chinese online recreation institution Trip.com Group Ltd. said galore group person been searching for accusation astir trips to Japan but that travelers still look inconvenience arsenic nonstop flights from China are presently constricted to awesome cities specified arsenic Tokyo and Osaka.

The number of Chinese visitors to Japan amounted to 9.59 cardinal successful 2019, but nosedived to 189,000 successful 2022, down 98 percent compared pinch nan 2019 level, according to Japanese authorities data.

In February, Japan saw 36,200 arrivals from China, ranking it eighth down travelers from South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, nan United States, Thailand, Vietnam and Australia.