Jason Whitlock slams USA World Cup star Megan Rapinoe - calling her 'the Andrew Tate of LGBTQ feminism' and says she 'hates America because she hates herself'

By Jack Bezants For Dailymail.Com

Updated: 17:59 BST, 2 August 2023

Jason Whitlock says it is 'unpatriotic' to support nan USA astatine nan women's World Cup and called Megan Rapinoe 'the Andrew Tate of LGBTQ feminism'.

In a tweet astir his latest podcast, Whitlock said he is not supporting nan USA astatine nan World Cup and hopes they suffer nan adjacent crippled connected Sunday against Sweden.

'In nan history of sports, nary squad has needed a comeuppance much than our women's shot team,' he wrote. 'Rooting against this American Nightmare is not unpatriotic. Rooting for them is.'

Then, successful a abstracted post, he rounded connected Rapinoe pinch a station captioned: 'Imagine spending billions of dollars and 50 years to create an unbeatable women's shot team, and nan players connected that squad utilizing their authorities paid-for platforms to demonize their investors. That's nan women's nationalist shot team. That's Megan Rapinoe.'

Whitlock said: 'Rapinoe is nan eventual pimp. She is nan Andrew Tate of LGBTQ feminism. She sees herself arsenic a unit for good, a unit for state and due femininity.

Jason Whitlock has launched an astonishing onslaught connected USWNT prima Megan Rapinoe

Rapinoe - a two-time World Cup victor - is competing successful her past World Cup for nan USA

Imagine spending billions of dollars and 50 years to create an unbeatable women's shot team, and nan players connected that squad utilizing their authorities paid-for platforms to demonize their investors. That's nan women’s nationalist shot team. That's Megan Rapinoe. pic.twitter.com/fDnGJ49bFa — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) August 1, 2023 — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) August 1, 2023

'She believes she is simply a threat to nan establishment. She is popular, she is able beyond her imagination, sexually liberated and adored by her followers.

'She is simply a fraud. She hates America because she hates herself. She is toxic. Her cognition pervades nan nationalist team. At 38, she is only connected nan roster to further burnish her brand.

'The younger players reflector nan cognition of nan team's biggest star. They person small liking successful representing America and competing astatine nan highest level. They want to spell viral and rate successful connected nan dfeminism pimp game.

'Don't discarded a 2nd questioning your disdain for this squad and Rapinoe. They merit it.

'We poured everything we had into their occurrence - diminished opportunities for boys and men for their success. And they repay america pinch ingratitude.'

The US squad is bidding for its 3rd consecutive World Cup triumph, which would beryllium a grounds for immoderate shot squad successful nan women aliases men's game.

Rapinoe is retiring aft nan tourney - a determination she announced earlier nan title sewage underway successful Australia and New Zealand.

She presently has 201 caps for nan USA and has scored 63 goals, winning nan World Cup doubly successful that time.

'I've been capable to person specified an unthinkable career, and this crippled has brought maine each complete nan world and allowed maine to meet truthful galore astonishing people,' Rapinoe said.

Rapinoe (center) was targeted by Whitlock who said it is 'unpatriotic' to support this USA team

Rapinoe, 38, is engaged to nan erstwhile WNBA subordinate Sue Bird (pictured together successful June)

'I consciousness incredibly grateful to person played arsenic agelong arsenic I have, to beryllium arsenic successful arsenic we've been, and to person been a portion of a procreation of players who undoubtedly near nan crippled amended than they recovered it.

'To beryllium capable to play 1 past World Cup and 1 past NWSL play and spell retired connected my ain position is incredibly special.'

Rapinoe is engaged to Sue Bird, a erstwhile WNBA player. They exchanged rings successful 2020 but person not yet tied nan knot.