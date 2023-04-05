Jay-Z's Roc Nation slams Italian soccer fans for 'heinous behavior' directed at Romelu Lukaku

Jay-Z’s agency Roc Nation took retired a afloat advertisement successful Italy’s La Gazzetta Sport to telephone connected shot fans to denounce their rampant racism aft Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku was faced pinch monkey noises during a lucifer Tuesday.

Lukaku, who is successful his 2nd stint pinch Inter Milan, was dealt pinch nan latest racist attacks against Juventus aft he scored a match-tying punishment successful stoppage clip to gain a 1-1 tie successful nan Italian Cup semifinals.

"Dear Italy," nan advertisement began, "Do better. Want better. Be better.

"In professional football, Black players person been subjected to hatred during master shot games. The hated has displayed itself successful nan shape of monkey chants, group slurs and banana peels tossed astatine nan champion players successful nan world, arsenic nan world watches, arsenic nan children watch, arsenic nan players’ families watch.

Inter's Romelu Lukaku heads nan shot during nan Italian cup semifinal first limb shot lucifer betwixt Juventus and Inter Milan, astatine nan Allianz Stadium, successful Turin, Italy, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP)

"No 1 has faced immoderate consequences for this heinous behavior. Nothing has changed. No action has been taken.

"In fact, nan only personification that could beryllium held accountable is simply a player, if they respond to this disgusting behaviour during a game.

"Enough is enough.

"Hatred equals racism equals ignorance.

"In a crippled that unites group each complete nan world arsenic fans, we should only witnesser nan champion of humanity. There is nary circumstances wherever racism is tolerated. Italy is amended than this. We are each amended than this.

Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku, #90, gestures aft scoring a extremity successful an Italian cup semifinal first limb shot lucifer betwixt Juventus and Inter Milan, astatine nan Allianz Stadium, successful Turin, Italy, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)

"We each connected nan worldwide organization of sports – players, squad owners, artists, brands and each fans – to denounce this racist behaviour and clasp bigots accountable to a quality standard. One which upholds decency, respect and compassion and others.

"The first squad is nan quality team. Let’s activity together to trim racism retired of nan game. For good."

Michael Yormark, Roc National Sports world president, denounced nan racist remarks connected Tuesday.

"Tonight’s racist remarks made towards Romelu Lukaku by Juventus fans successful Turin were beyond bad and cannot beryllium accepted," Yormark said. "Before, during, and aft nan penalty, he was subjected to dispute and disgusting racist abuse. Romelu celebrated successful nan aforesaid mode he has antecedently celebrated goals.

"The referee’s consequence was to grant a yellowish paper to Romelu. Romelu deserves an apology from Juventus, and I expect nan convention to condemn nan behaviour of this group of Juventus supporters immediately. The Italian authorities must usage this opportunity to tackle racism, alternatively than punish nan unfortunate of nan abuse."

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku gestures arsenic celebrates aft scoring nan 2nd extremity against Germany during nan world friends shot lucifer betwixt Germany and Belgium successful Cologne, Germany, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Lukaku has been subjected to racist chants connected respective occasions during his 2 stints astatine Inter.

"History repeats. Been done it successful 2019 ... and 2023 again … I dream nan convention really return actions for existent this clip because this beautiful crippled should beryllium enjoyed by everyone," he added connected Instagram.

The Italian convention condemned nan actions of nan fans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.