JB Straubel could return to Tesla – as a board member this time

Tesla has nominated JB Straubel, nan company’s erstwhile CTO who is now moving his ain startup Redwood Materials, arsenic its adjacent independent committee member.

The institution said successful a regulatory filing Thursday that Straubel, if elected by shareholders (which is almost a certainty) would return complete nan spot vacated by Hiromichi Mizuno, nan erstwhile main finance serviceman of Japan’s $1.5 trillion pension fund. Mizuno joined nan board and its audit committee successful 2020 and will not guidelines for re-election.

Straubel, who joined Tesla successful 2004 and was CTO for 14 years, was mostly viewed arsenic nan quiet dependable manus down its arguable CEO Elon Musk. Straubel’s domiciled astatine Tesla cannot beryllium understated. The executive was responsible for immoderate of nan company’s astir important technology, notably astir batteries. His understated yet dependable beingness on pinch his technological acumen gave provided stableness moreover erstwhile its CEO became embroiled successful controversy.

During his tenure astatine Tesla, Straubel led nan building and conception of Gigafactory Nevada and nan accumulation ramp of its Model 3 sedan.

Straubel left Tesla successful 2019. Drew Baglino, vice president of technology, took complete his duties. At nan time, Tesla said Straubel would enactment connected successful a elder advisor role.

After Straubel near nan automaker he threw himself into scaling Redwood Materials, a artillery materials supplier and recycler that was founded successful 2017. Redwood Materials, which is based successful Carson City, Nevada, has since landed hundreds of millions successful firm and task superior and locked successful respective high-profile customer deals pinch companies for illustration Panasonic and Amazon.

Tesla’s shareholder gathering is scheduled for May 16.