JBL launches Tour One M2 headphones

1 hour ago
JBL launches Tour One M2 headphones

Harman-owned JBL connected Tuesday launched nan Tour One M2 headphones successful India featuring spatial audio.

The JBL Tour One M2 headphones comes pinch hybrid existent adaptive ANC pinch nan company’s pro-tuned drivers. The existent adaptive ANC automatically adjusts to nan surroundings successful existent time.

It has precocious built-in sound nickname that reacts to nan user’s voice, pauses music, and enables Ambient Aware.

The JBL Tour One M2 claims up to 50 hours of playtime aliases 30 hours pinch ANC activated. Users tin group up a customised proceeding floor plan pinch Harman’s Personi-Fi 2.0 for personalised sound performance.

The JBL Tour One M2’s inaugural motorboat value is ₹24,999. It will beryllium disposable crossed awesome retailers and besides connected nan company’s website.

“We’re thrilled to present nan JBL Tour ONE M2 headphones, nan eventual listening acquisition for euphony lovers and audiophiles alike. Over 76 years of our audio supremacy, has led america to create products for illustration Tour ONE M2 pinch precocious noise-cancellation technology, pristine sound quality, and comfortable design. One tin acquisition unparalleled sound and a seamless listening acquisition whether you’re astatine location aliases connected nan go,” said Vikram Kher, VP, Lifestyle, Harman India.

