Ghanaian duo Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew person signed caller deals pinch Premier League nine Crystal Palace, according to The Athletic.

The contracts of some players were group to expire astatine nan extremity of nan 2022/23 season, successful June 2023.

Schlupp has been astatine Crystal Palace since 2017, having joined from Leicester City, while Ayew initially joined nan Eagles connected indebtedness from Swansea City during nan 2018/19 play and signed permanently nan pursuing season.

Schlupp's existent woody has a one-year hold action group to expire astatine nan extremity of nan season, which has been triggered. The duo has been cardinal for nan Selhurst Park outfit pinch their versatility.

Jordan Ayew has played 28 Premier League games for Crystal Palace, scoring 1 extremity and creating 1 more. Meanwhile, Schlupp has played 1 crippled little and scored 2 goals.

Jordan was successful action for nan Black Stars successful nan 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying doubleheader against Angola but Schlupp has not played for Ghana successful almost 2 years.