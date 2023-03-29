Jennifer Aniston: There’s a whole generation of kids who find ‘Friends’ to be offensive

Jennifer Aniston says she is good alert that immoderate of today's viewers return rumor pinch nan sitcom "Friends."

"There’s a full procreation of people, kids, who are now going backmost to episodes of 'Friends' and find them offensive,” nan Emmy winner, 54, told AFP successful Paris.

Aniston starred arsenic Rachel Green successful nan deed NBC comedy, which aired for 10 seasons from 1994 until 2004. In caller years, nan show has been criticized for its deficiency of diversity. It's besides been called retired for speech and storylines that some viewers deem sexist, homophobic and fat-shaming.

“There were things that were ne'er intentional and others... well, we should person thought it through, but I don’t deliberation location was a sensitivity for illustration location is now," said Aniston.

Aniston, who stars alongside Adam Sandler successful Netflix’s upcoming caper “Murder Mystery 2,” said comedians coming are operating successful a “tricky” landscape.

“Comedy has evolved, movies person evolved,” said nan actor. “Now it’s a small tricky because you person to beryllium very careful, which makes it really difficult for comedians. Because nan beauty of drama is that we make nosy of ourselves, make nosy of life.”

In nan past, TV shows “could joke astir a bigot" and audiences would laugh, said Aniston. “And it was astir educating group connected really ridiculous group were. And now we’re not allowed to do that.”

Aniston, acold left, and her "Friends" co-stars successful nan mid-1990s. Alamy

The SAG Award victor besides expressed disappointment that Hollywood isn’t producing arsenic galore drama movies arsenic it erstwhile did.

“Everybody needs funny! The world needs humor!” she said. “We can’t return ourselves excessively seriously. Especially successful nan United States. Everyone is acold excessively divided.”

"Friends" co-creator Marta Kauffman addressed nan show's deficiency of diversity — moreover taking blasted for it herself — during an quality astatine nan virtual 2020 ATX Festival.

“I mean, we’ve ever encouraged group of diverseness successful our company, but I didn’t do capable and now each I tin deliberation astir is what tin I do? What tin I do differently? How tin I tally my show successful a caller way?” said Kauffman.

Kauffman, who went connected to co-create Netflix's wildly celebrated "Grace and Frankie," added, "“And that’s thing I not only wish I knew erstwhile I started showrunning, but I wish I knew each nan measurement up done past year."