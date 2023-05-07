Jeremy Clarkson warns some bottles of his Hawkstone Cider are at risk of exploding

Jeremy Clarkson has warned immoderate bottles of his Hawkstone Cider mightiness explode.

The erstwhile Top Gear presenter, who owns nan trade portion brand, warned location had been a "massive cock-up" successful a sweary Twitter update.

He wrote: "If nan headdress has nan codification L3160, unfastened it underwater, move it distant and get successful touch for a refund."

Image: Only bottles pinch nan codification 'L3160' connected nan headdress are said to beryllium affected. Pic: Hawkstone

Clarkson stressed that Hawkstone Beer is "fine and still delicious" - and "almost all" cider bottles are unaffected.

On Instagram, Hawkstone explained that "a mini amount" of cider had over-fermented.

"Take a photograph of nan caps and we will nonstop you a caller batch aliases a refund," nan institution added.

The drinks marque was launched successful 2021, pinch its superior ingredients coming straight from Clarkson's Diddly Squat workplace successful Chipping Norton.

His effort to tally a workplace has now been turned into an Amazon Prime TV show.

Image: Jeremy Clarkson has opened a workplace show connected his Diddly Squat farm. Pic: Blackball Media

Clarkson, who purchased nan workplace successful 2008 and started moving it himself successful 2019, sewage a frosty guidance from immoderate villagers erstwhile he sought to grow nan business pinch a workplace shop and restaurant.

Clarkson besides presents Amazon Prime TV bid The Grand Tour pinch his erstwhile Top Gear co-stars Richard Hammond and James May.